Sail the skies of the Namib Desert with Namib Sky Balloon Safaris





Refilwe Moloto speaks to Namib Sky Balloon Safaris' Denis Hesemans about the amazing trips across the Namib Desert for those wanting an out of this world experience when visiting Namibia.

The balloon ride gives riders an incredible view of the Namib Desert's vast open spaces, mountains, wildlife and its famous dunes.

It's located 320 kilometers south west of Windhoek at the entrance of the NamibRand Nature Reserve.

Though the flight is only an hour, the entire experience runs around three and a half hours.

We launch at dawn just before sunrise. We fly for about an hour and wherever we can find a track and a safe place to land, that's where the balloon is put down. Then we have big champagne breakfast with an absolutely amazing buffet set out in the middle of nowhere, where our guests enjoy some bubbly and some really nice food and then we take them back four by four to our starting point. That's usually about three and a half hours. Denis Hesemans - Namib Sky Balloon Safaris

You can find out more about Namib Sky Balloon Safaris here.

