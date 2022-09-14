So you wanna write a book? Get some pointers at the Blown Away by Books Festival
- The lifting of Covid restrictions has seen the return of book festivals and in-person literary events.
- The Blown Away by Books Festival follows the success of the recent Open Book Festival and next month's Cape Flats Book Festival.
- Entry to all events is free and is on a first-come-first-seated basis. No booking is needed.
It's said that we all have at least one book inside us, but what if you need some help getting that book out?
Well, help is at hand for wannabe writers, from three of Cape Town's best-loved authors who're lending their skills and experience to a session at this week's Blown Away by Books Festival happening at Fish Hoek Library.
'So you want to write? How to start – how to continue' with Lester Walbrugh, Shameez Patel and Penny Haw, is just one of the free sessions being run over the course of the three-day festival, starting on Thursday.
The festival began five years ago as an idea by the Friends of Fish Hoek Library.
What's unique about it, is that it's a library initiative, all run by volunteers, and it's completely free!Debi Hawkins, Publicist - Blown Away by Books Festival
It was started over 5 years ago, this is the fifth event, but obviously, it had to be put on hold following the last event in March 2020.Debi Hawkins, Publicist - Blown Away by Books Festival
Other events include, 'Self-publishing – the ups, the downs, the dos the don’ts', 'Ask a Writer - Q&A about writing with Cathy Park Kelly and Máire Fisher' and 'What we know and what we learn – about ourselves, our families, our history' featuring a conversation with Mission of Malice author Erika Bornman and CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne Makwala King, who recently released her second book 'Mad, Bad, Love' - the follow up to her debut Killing Karoline.
Also, on the lineup, local authors Melinda Ferguson, Cathy Park Kelly, Shana Fife and Finuala Dowling.
Click here for the full programme of events.
RELATED: It's back! Cape Flats Book Festival returns in October, confirms Athol Williams
RELATED: Want to write a memoir? Bestselling author gets you off on the 'write' foot!
