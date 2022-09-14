The Midday Report Express: Six alleged zama zamas found dead on N1 highway





Taking the lead on The Midday Report today is the discovery of six dead near the N1 at the Maraisburg off-ramp in Bosmont.

The bodies are alleged to be those of zama zamas, a term for illegal miners. They were found with gunshot wounds, including some to the head.

Gauteng traffic police confirmed Johannesburg emergency services were on the scene, and preliminary information suggests the incident was related to illegal miners.

Host Mandy Wiener spoke to Benchmarks Foundation's chief researcher David van Wyk who believes the issues are linked to failures in the mining industry as a whole.

The mining industry in this country needs a serious overhaul and the minister of mining is not capable of doing the overhaul that is required in this country. With dams breaking. We see zama zamas killings and so on all over the place. We are seeing all kinds of problems surrounding the issue of mining all the time. David van Wyk, Benchmarks Foundation chief researcher

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Police Minister, Bheki Cele pays comfort visit to slain Western Cape Magistrate.

Media unbanned from recording Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial.

Life Esidimeni Inquiry resumes: Dr Manamela to testify.

Leaders still failing SA in the fight against corruption, says Corruption Watch report.

News24 continues with their investigations into the death of Babita Deokaran - Hawks closing in on a pair of suspects.

