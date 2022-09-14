Hermanus surf instructor sexual assault court case to resume on Friday
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the cofounder of Koelinu SA, Rozanne Sack for an update on the case of the 41-year-old Hermanus surf instructor, Ryan Halkett, who faces a string of sexual abuse allegations from victims who have frequented his lodge over the years.
The 41-year-old instructor was charged in June for the alleged rape and sexual assault of an American tourist in March and was released on bail.
Halkett's court date was postponed from 13 July to 16 September due to delays in the investigation.
A number of women have since come forward alleging he had raped and sexually assaulted them as well - with the oldest report dating back to 2014.
Though his release on bail and case postponement left some frustrated, Sack said the victims were happy that the case was still moving forward.
Everyone should be heartened that it is moving forward. Progress is being made. [The victims] are actually feeling quite relieved that something is being done because they, sort of, heard that this can carry on for years and years.Rozanne Sack, cofounder - Koelinu SA,
