Wednesday Panel: Is the Commonwealth still relevant?
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Prof Dilip Menon, the International Relations Department’s history professor at Wits University, and Denis O'Kane, news presenter from Melbourne's 3AW.
According to Menon, the benefits are not very clear for countries that were previously colonised by the British.
Since its formation, there has been a very clear distinction between the white commonwealth and the black commonwealth, he added.
Unlike the trade relations within the European Union (EU), the Commonwealth does not afford any real economic benefit to its former colonies.
It’s not a common trading block like the European Union.Prof Dilip Menon, Professor of History - Wits University's International Relations Department
There is benefit to Britain in terms of sentiment, in terms of economy, all of that is very clear, but it's not very clear to me that any of us who were formal colonies and are now independent republics gain anything from this except perhaps a few medals from the commonwealth games.Prof Dilip Menon, Professor of History - Wits University's International Relations Department
Australia - a founding member of the Commonwealth and an active participant for over 60 years, is debating its position within the institution.
Young people in Australia want the country to be independent of Britain, said O'Kane.
The feeling for Australia to become a republic is very strong with younger people but when you talk to people over 45 [and] 50 years beyond, they cannot see the reason for a change.Denis O'Kane, News presenter - Melbourne 3AW
Older populations, however, feel the monarchy has served them so well over the years, he added.
For more, listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/her-majesty-the-queens-90th-birthday-prime-ministers-humble-address
