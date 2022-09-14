Help the SABMR reach their 100,000 blood stem cell donor registrations target





The 17th of September is World Marrow Donor Day and in honour of this day, the South African Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR) is launching a campaign to reach 100,000 blood stem cell donor registrations.

The SABMR was established in 1991 and has since garnered over 77,000 donors on its database.

Through its involvement with bone marrow donors worldwide, the SABMR has access to over 40 million donors globally.

This year's awareness campaign, which will see a star named after a lucky donor once the target is reached, aims to bolster donor numbers significantly to increase the probability of a patient in need finding a match for a transplant.

Tracey Lange chatted with Jane Ward, Deputy Director for the South African Bone Marrow Registry.

