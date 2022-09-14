Why is Elton Jantjies a 'stud' but Zeenat Simjee a 'slut'?
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Amanda Gouws, a politics and gender expert.
Society is very forgiving when it comes to men who cheat, but brutal in dealing with women who do the same
Demeaning terms such as ‘side chick’ and ‘jolmeit’ are frequently seen online and in the media
Women are often staunch defenders of patriarchal norms
Camilla Parker-Bowles, now the “Queen Consort”, was once called a Rottweiler for an extramarital affair with then Prince Charles - now King Charles III.
Opinion pieces and pop culture references to “the side chick won” are rife in online chatter.
It is a long and enduring love… but Camilla is stereotyped as a homewrecker…Professor Amanda Gouws, politics and gender expert
In South Africa, Daily Voice calls Springboks dietician Zeenat Simjee, allegedly involved in a tryst with SA Rugby colleague Elton Jantjies, “Elton’s jolmeit”.
Look at Elton Jantjies… there’s no outcry about his behaviour in terms of the sexual relationship… it seems to be OK… All the focus is on her. She is made out to be the seductress and temptress, and he is just doing what men always do…Professor Amanda Gouws, politics and gender expert
Society has different standards for married men who have affairs than the women who are involved.
We talk about the slut and the stud… The other one is the Madonna and the slut… These stereotypes are applied regularly in society…Professor Amanda Gouws, politics and gender expert
Talking about women as ‘side chicks’ diminishes them… ‘Jolmeit’ is a very violent word… He ‘scored’ means he’s a stud… It’s very degrading of women…Professor Amanda Gouws, politics and gender expert
Women also make demeaning jokes; they’re often staunch defenders of patriarchy, pointed out Gouws.
If we go back to the Jacob Zuma rape trial. Khwezi, the victim, was absolutely harassed outside the court by people who were mostly women…Professor Amanda Gouws, politics and gender expert
Kiewit interviewed Gouws - scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_52338552_photo-of-woman-having-affair-with-married-man.html?vti=m7vktd4xpxy35ih7lx-1-8
