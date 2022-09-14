How this new documentary, '57', explores the violent crime epidemic in SA
Relebogile Mabotja is joined by the director of the new doccie _57 - _Craig Freimond, and health and behaviour change specialist - Brenda Goldblatt, to talk about the film and the impact of male rage on the rampant violent crimes in South Africa.
The documentary uses the 2019 murder of South African actor, Sibusiso Khwinana as the emotional anchor to a broader conversation about violent crime.
The film gets its title from the average daily number of people who were murdered in the same year.
Through its exploration of violent crime in South Africa, the film highlights the intimate nature of the crime in the country with statistics showing that around 70% of these murders were perpetrated by someone who knew the victim.
From these murders, a majority were perpetrated by men.
This, then, opens up a conversation about why violence is so prevalent in men - which comes largely out of rage.
The idea of male rage is so prevalent in the world at the moment, that [men] are unable to have arguments. Arguments must end with, 'I will smash you into pieces'. What is that?... We should all be able to have a disagreement, an argument, even a very feisty argument, without ever there being a thought of like, 'I want to take this to violence'.Craig Freimond, director - '57'
Goldblatt says that this is due to a mixture of intergenerational violence, trauma and structural issues in society.
As a society, I think, we do have to understand that very few people are born violent - violent people are made. Yes, there are an enormous amount of structural problems we have as a society which make it very difficult for people to live positive lives... but we also have an enormous amount of trauma and, unfortunately, that trauma does translate into violent behavior.Brenda Goldblatt, health and behaviour change specialist
Ultimately, [the film] is a start of a conversation that we really need to have as a society. If we're going to keep killing our potential we'll never grow to what we can be which, I think, is we can be something extraordinary but we've got to stop killing each other, first.Craig Freimond, director - '57'
57 premiers on SABC 3 on Wednesday evening with a repeat on 21 September.
Scroll up for the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : How this new documentary, '57', explores the violent crime epidemic in SA
