Suspect known only as 'Mike' wanted in connection with rape in Cape Town in July





- A 36-year-old female was allegedly tied up and raped at a lodge in Goodwood in July

- The person of interest, only known as Mike, allegedly fled the scene with the victim’s mobile phone and cash.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating this man they say is a 'person of interest' in connection with charges of kidnapping, rape and robbery in Goodwood in July.

According to reports, a 36-year-old woman went with a friend to a lodge in Rhodes Street, Goodwood on Monday, 04 July 2022.

Upon arriving, the suspect allegedly tied the victim and raped her.

The suspect, known only as 'Mike', is then said to have fled the scene with the victim's mobile phone and cash.

Anyone who can assist with information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect is requested to call the investigating officer Warrant Officer Edward Jaftha on 082 522 1095 or alternatively call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

