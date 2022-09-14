Suspect known only as 'Mike' wanted in connection with rape in Cape Town in July
- A 36-year-old female was allegedly tied up and raped at a lodge in Goodwood in July
- The person of interest, only known as Mike, allegedly fled the scene with the victim’s mobile phone and cash.
Police are asking for the public's help in locating this man they say is a 'person of interest' in connection with charges of kidnapping, rape and robbery in Goodwood in July.
According to reports, a 36-year-old woman went with a friend to a lodge in Rhodes Street, Goodwood on Monday, 04 July 2022.
Upon arriving, the suspect allegedly tied the victim and raped her.
The suspect, known only as 'Mike', is then said to have fled the scene with the victim's mobile phone and cash.
Anyone who can assist with information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect is requested to call the investigating officer Warrant Officer Edward Jaftha on 082 522 1095 or alternatively call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
RELATED:16-year-old among 3 arrested in connection with murder of restaurant owner
Source : Saps
More from Local
Government plans to destroy 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine
Vaccines were an important part of managing the COVID-19 pandemic but it seems that vaccination is no longer a priority.Read More
Testicular Cancer Awareness: Men should have monthly testicle checkups
September marks Testicular Cancer Awareness Month.Read More
Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding into the weekend
The ailing power utility further announced that stage 3 load shedding will kick in from 5 am on MondayRead More
Following Jagersfontein dam burst, how safe are SA's dams?
"For the bigger dams, the bigger water schemes and so forth are usually very well designed, which is a good starting point. They are not likely to fail rapidly and unexpectedly unless you have a really massive flood."Read More
CoCT deploys investigative resources to clamp down on kidnappings
The City aims to extend its role in combating kidnappings within visible policing - which often does little to stop sophisticated crime.Read More
Govt must review mine regulations on infrastructure development - Expert
The Jagersfontein community and surrounding areas in Free State have accused the mine of operating without a valid license and not contributing to infrastructure and development.Read More
Social media attacks create a dangerous climate for journalists: Adriaan Basson
A legal journalist has recently been the target of attacks, alleging that she is a criminal on Twitter.Read More
Is the deployment of LEAP officers helping to reduce crime in the Western Cape?
John Maytham speaks to Jean Redpath, the senior researcher at the Dullah Omar Institute.Read More
Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget
Airports Company SA cut back when COVID ravaged the travel industry - now it's catching up on maintenance.Read More