Three generations of Groote Post Vineyards: ‘Wine is a story in a bottle’
Pippa Hudson spoke to three generations of the Pentz’ family, who founded and currently run Groote Post Vineyards.
This family-owned and run wine farm will present a joint taste-and-tell show in Stellenbosch at the annual Toyota US Woordfees festival.
The event, which takes place from 10-16 October, will be the first joint presentation by the multi-generational trio which has been dubbed “Groote Post: Drie generasies proe tesame.’’
Originally a dairy farm, the Pentz family transitioned to making wine in 1993.
Previously winemakers had to have a quota to produce wine, however, that changed when KWV’s production quota system was suspended in 1992.
When quotas were lifted it enabled us to start producing grapes for wine.Peter Pentz Senior
Much like how their dairy farm would produce products from the milk, why not do the same with wine grapes, said Nick Pentz - who forms part of the second generation of the family.
Initially the idea was not to produce wine grapes, but my dad and I one day just thought about wouldn’t it be marvelous to add value to these grapes and produce wines.Nick Pentz
The youngest member of the trio, Peter Pentz Junior said his greatest takeaway from Groote Post is ‘gaining two generations of knowledge’ at one go.
What [an] absolute privilege especially in heritage month. Looking back I always say I have got this privilege of gaining two generations' worth of knowledge and building on to that.Peter Pentz Junior
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/grootepost/photos/7676414352430932
