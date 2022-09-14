Growthpoint recovering from 'COVID nightmare', but office rentals still slow





Bruce Whitfield interviews SA CEO Estienne de Klerk about Growthpoint Properties' results for the year to end-June 2022.

- Growthpoint Properties is recovering from "the nightmare of COVID" says SA CEO Estienne de Klerk

- Vacancies in the industrial and retail sector have dropped significantly, but office rentals have not rebounded as quickly

Growthpoint Properties reports that its total property assets have grown in value by 5.2% in the financial year to end-June 2022.

Its assets now amount to R160.8 billion, compared to R152.8 billion in the 2021 financial year.

The group, which owns half of the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, is the largest South African primary REIT (real estate investment trust) listed on the JSE.

Growthpoint said rental vacancies overall dropped 8.5% in 2022, from 10.3% in June 2021.

"Vacancies in the SA portfolio, including trading and development and Growthpoint Investment Partners’ healthcare and student accommodation funds, reduced from 11.6% to 10.3% with more than 1.4m sqm let during the year."

Growthpoint declared a final dividend of 66.9 cents per share - an increase of 8.4% on the last dividend paid.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Estienne de Klerk, CEO of Growthpoint Properties South Africa.

The results are starting to look a little bit better and we certainly seem to be recovering from the nightmare of COVID... Our funds from operations having grown at just under 14% and thus being able to increase our distributions by 8.4% probably is reflective of that. Estienne de Klerk, CEO - Growthpoint Properties SA

In the industrial sector we've seen the vacancies drop significantly from just under 10% to around 5.7%, and that's a national trend, given our size. Certainly the rental dynamics there are starting to become quite a bit more positive for the landlord for a change. Estienne de Klerk, CEO - Growthpoint Properties SA

On the retail side the key metric is always going to be the growth in trade per square meter... your turnover in your shopping centre, and that's up 6.8% this past year. It's also been reflected in the retailers' results, showing that trade is coming back in the shopping centres. Estienne de Klerk, CEO - Growthpoint Properties SA

De Klerk notes that this positive dynamic is not reflected in the office space yet, where there is still some oversupply.

"The office sector is very, very closely linked to what is happening in corporate South Africa's economy."

While there is still a reduction in space evident from the bigger tenants, smaller businesses are making a return he adds.

"At the peak our vacancies were over 22.5% and that's come down to just below 21%."

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation