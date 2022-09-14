Teen pregnancies are rife – and now clinics are running out of contraceptives





Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Diane Cooper of the School of Public Health at the University of the Western Cape.

Due to the unavailability of birth control, women who use public health facilities are now at higher risk of facing unplanned pregnancies.

The situation is dire and frustrating healthcare providers at local clinics, says Professor Diane Cooper of the School of Public Health at the University of the Western Cape.

Lots of medication is out of stock at clinics at the moment, and 40% of these are contraceptives… within that category, 76% of the stockouts are injectable contraceptives… Most women who use contraceptives from the public health sector, use injectable contraceptives… Professor Diane Cooper, School of Public Health - University of the Western Cape

Cooper says the health department is not managing orders for contraceptives properly.

Nurses usually recommend condoms when other contraceptives have run out.

We’re going to see unintended pregnancies… Professor Diane Cooper, School of Public Health - University of the Western Cape

