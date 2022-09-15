What Heineken’s takeover of Distell means for the wine and cider business in SA





CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Michael Fridjhon, a wine industry expert.

Heineken's acquisition of Distell is worth an estimated R38.5bn.

The takeover was approved by the Competition Commission on certain conditions.

One of those conditions includes Heineken investing R10bn into the country over a five-year period.

Visual representation of Distell-Heineken deal from Distell website distell.co.za

The transaction does, however, come with certain conditions.

According to the commission, the deal could see Heineken becoming the largest cider supplier in South Africa, with at least 65% market share in the country.

Heineken is interested in the wine business, and is interested in making sure that the wine business remains a key part of the whole Distell operation. Michael Fridjhon, wine industry expert

Some of those big numbers, presumably, will go into things like brewing and extending its reach into the market that has long been dominated by SAB. Michael Fridjhon, wine industry expert

Distell is the owner of brands such as Savannah, Klipdrift, Amarula and Hunter's Dry.

For the deal to have been approved, Heineken agreed to divest its cider brand Strongbow in South Africa.

Other conditions include that the beer group invests R10 billion into South Africa over a five-year period.

The investment includes R400 million for small and medium enterprises and R165 million injection into the tavern industry.

The R165m investment into tavern transformation, I think is a really good thing to be doing in the aftermath of COVID. Michael Fridjhon, wine industry expert

