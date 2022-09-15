What Heineken’s takeover of Distell means for the wine and cider business in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Testicular Cancer Awareness: Men should have monthly testicle checkups September marks Testicular Cancer Awareness Month. 16 September 2022 5:08 PM
Following Jagersfontein dam burst, how safe are SA's dams? "For the bigger dams, the bigger water schemes and so forth are usually very well designed, which is a good starting point. They a... 16 September 2022 11:23 AM
CoCT deploys investigative resources to clamp down on kidnappings The City aims to extend its role in combating kidnappings within visible policing - which often does little to stop sophisticated... 16 September 2022 10:40 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Public Protector demands suspension be lifted Delivered to you every afternoon. 16 September 2022 3:50 PM
DA rejects panel selected to look into Ramaphosa's possible impeachment John Maytham speaks to Siviwe Gwarube, Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance. 16 September 2022 5:59 AM
The Midday Report Express: Panel to probe allegations against Ramaphosa Delivered to you every afternoon. 15 September 2022 5:53 PM
View all Politics
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Everyone has a favourite Steri Stumpie (since 1970!) – what is yours? Steri Stumpie is celebrating 52 years of giving joy to South Africa. 16 September 2022 2:12 PM
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%. 15 September 2022 9:31 PM
View all Business
Help protect local marine life with Two Oceans Aquarium's beach clean-up Saturday is International Coastal Clean-up Day, a day to raise awareness about plastic pollution in our oceans. 16 September 2022 2:42 PM
This Kenyan's walking from Uganda to SA to fund wheelchairs for east Africa A Kenyan man, Carlo Luis Saio, is walking from Uganda to South Africa in efforts to provide mobility to east Africa. 16 September 2022 1:07 PM
Anele Mdoda's early exposure to radio made her dream reachable Anele Mdoda is a South African television personality, radio presenter, author and executive producer. 16 September 2022 12:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Plain old consistency' says Cato Louw on defending the Woman in Radio Award The 17th edition of Africa’s longest-running women’s sport recognition platform - the Momentum gsport Awards saw Cato Louw defend... 16 September 2022 1:59 PM
Rugby: The URC kick-offs on Friday with more SA teams onboard The first seven rounds of the URC begin as 16 teams compete for the trophy. 16 September 2022 12:58 PM
Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians Boucher revealed he’d be leaving his current post with the Proteas at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting i... 16 September 2022 10:40 AM
View all Sport
Actor Melt Sieberhagen shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Melt Sieberhagen. 16 September 2022 2:05 PM
France's Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice. What are they thinking? Just what does French broadcaster Canal+ see in DStv operator MultiChoice? asks The Money Show. 14 September 2022 9:38 PM
Justin Bieber’s 'Justice World Tour' South African dates officially cancelled Big Concerts confirmed the cancellation on their social media platforms. 14 September 2022 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Fleeing Russians leave unmarked mass graves in newly liberated area of Ukraine Evidence of Russian atrocities and murder of civilians in areas they occupied until recently is piling up. 16 September 2022 12:45 PM
33 million people affected by Pakistan floods - Islamic Relief Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tufail Hussain of Islamic Relief Worldwide about the disaster relief efforts in Pakistan. 16 September 2022 9:55 AM
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%. 15 September 2022 9:31 PM
View all World
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
Climate crisis: 'By October there’ll be famine in Somalia' A humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Somalia which is in the grips of its worst drought in 40 years. 14 September 2022 9:37 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 September 2022 6:00 AM
Why is Elton Jantjies a 'stud' but Zeenat Simjee a 'slut'? The media and society have glaring double standards when it comes to men and women who have affairs. 14 September 2022 1:02 PM
[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you? Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand. 13 September 2022 9:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

What Heineken’s takeover of Distell means for the wine and cider business in SA

15 September 2022 6:54 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Heineken
Michael Fridjhon
Amarula
klipdrift
Heineken buys Distell
Savannah
Hunters Dry
SA Competition Commission

Heineken’s proposed takeover of wine and cider business, Distell Group, has been given the go-ahead by the South African Competition Commission.

CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Michael Fridjhon, a wine industry expert.

  • Heineken's acquisition of Distell is worth an estimated R38.5bn.
  • The takeover was approved by the Competition Commission on certain conditions.
  • One of those conditions includes Heineken investing R10bn into the country over a five-year period.
Visual representation of Distell-Heineken deal from Distell website distell.co.za
Visual representation of Distell-Heineken deal from Distell website distell.co.za

The transaction does, however, come with certain conditions.

According to the commission, the deal could see Heineken becoming the largest cider supplier in South Africa, with at least 65% market share in the country.

Heineken is interested in the wine business, and is interested in making sure that the wine business remains a key part of the whole Distell operation.

Michael Fridjhon, wine industry expert

RELATED: Heineken buys Savannah maker Distell for R38.5 billion

Some of those big numbers, presumably, will go into things like brewing and extending its reach into the market that has long been dominated by SAB.

Michael Fridjhon, wine industry expert

Distell is the owner of brands such as Savannah, Klipdrift, Amarula and Hunter's Dry.

For the deal to have been approved, Heineken agreed to divest its cider brand Strongbow in South Africa.

Other conditions include that the beer group invests R10 billion into South Africa over a five-year period.

The investment includes R400 million for small and medium enterprises and R165 million injection into the tavern industry.

The R165m investment into tavern transformation, I think is a really good thing to be doing in the aftermath of COVID.

Michael Fridjhon, wine industry expert

Listen to the audio for more.




15 September 2022 6:54 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Heineken
Michael Fridjhon
Amarula
klipdrift
Heineken buys Distell
Savannah
Hunters Dry
SA Competition Commission

More from Business

© iamzews/123rf.com

Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place

16 September 2022 3:33 PM

The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

www.lactalis.co.za

Everyone has a favourite Steri Stumpie (since 1970!) – what is yours?

16 September 2022 2:12 PM

Steri Stumpie is celebrating 52 years of giving joy to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ backyardproduction/123rf.com

Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic

15 September 2022 9:31 PM

Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pegleg01/123rf.com

Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget

15 September 2022 8:26 PM

Airports Company SA cut back when COVID ravaged the travel industry - now it's catching up on maintenance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ goodluz/123rf

Teaching your teen about investment - annual JSE challenge a good start

15 September 2022 7:10 PM

The Investment Challenge is open to high school and university students and encourages parents to start the conversation at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The entrance to the FNB Randburg branch in Johannesburg.. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.

FirstRand declares record dividend as it returns to pre-pandemic profit

15 September 2022 6:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Allan Pullinger after FirstRand posts its results for the year to end-June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© chrupka/123rf.com

Muizenberg man wrongly charged R120K for petrol – but who has that kind of cash?

15 September 2022 2:32 PM

The internet is going nuts over a man who paid R120 000 for petrol instead of R1200. Who has that kind of money on hand?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin lies at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland on 12 September 2022. Picture: @RoyalFamily/Twitter

Operation London Bridge could send the UK into a technical recession

15 September 2022 1:01 PM

The United Kingdom (UK) is in the midst of Operation London Bridge following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Suthep Onsrithong/123rf.com

How to qualify for discounts on municipal services and property rates

15 September 2022 12:18 PM

The City of Cape Town has a programme to help qualifying residents pay municipal rates and taxes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: SA Express. Picture: Pixabay

Sad day for aviation sector as SA Express enters final liquidation, says union

15 September 2022 9:32 AM

Local regional airline SA express was placed in final liquidation on Wednesday following an order granted by the South Gauteng High Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Government plans to destroy 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine

Local

The Midday Report Express: Public Protector demands suspension be lifted

Politics

Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding into the weekend

Local

EWN Highlights

Property market still favourable for buyers despite inflation, says expert

16 September 2022 6:14 PM

Most COVID-19 variants found in Africa came from abroad, study finds

16 September 2022 5:58 PM

Family of SA man stuck in UAE march to Pretoria embassy to demand his return

16 September 2022 5:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA