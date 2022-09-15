What Heineken’s takeover of Distell means for the wine and cider business in SA
CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Michael Fridjhon, a wine industry expert.
- Heineken's acquisition of Distell is worth an estimated R38.5bn.
- The takeover was approved by the Competition Commission on certain conditions.
- One of those conditions includes Heineken investing R10bn into the country over a five-year period.
The transaction does, however, come with certain conditions.
According to the commission, the deal could see Heineken becoming the largest cider supplier in South Africa, with at least 65% market share in the country.
Heineken is interested in the wine business, and is interested in making sure that the wine business remains a key part of the whole Distell operation.Michael Fridjhon, wine industry expert
RELATED: Heineken buys Savannah maker Distell for R38.5 billion
Some of those big numbers, presumably, will go into things like brewing and extending its reach into the market that has long been dominated by SAB.Michael Fridjhon, wine industry expert
Distell is the owner of brands such as Savannah, Klipdrift, Amarula and Hunter's Dry.
For the deal to have been approved, Heineken agreed to divest its cider brand Strongbow in South Africa.
Other conditions include that the beer group invests R10 billion into South Africa over a five-year period.
The investment includes R400 million for small and medium enterprises and R165 million injection into the tavern industry.
The R165m investment into tavern transformation, I think is a really good thing to be doing in the aftermath of COVID.Michael Fridjhon, wine industry expert
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Business
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place
The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure.Read More
Everyone has a favourite Steri Stumpie (since 1970!) – what is yours?
Steri Stumpie is celebrating 52 years of giving joy to South Africa.Read More
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic
Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%.Read More
Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget
Airports Company SA cut back when COVID ravaged the travel industry - now it's catching up on maintenance.Read More
Teaching your teen about investment - annual JSE challenge a good start
The Investment Challenge is open to high school and university students and encourages parents to start the conversation at home.Read More
FirstRand declares record dividend as it returns to pre-pandemic profit
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Allan Pullinger after FirstRand posts its results for the year to end-June.Read More
Muizenberg man wrongly charged R120K for petrol – but who has that kind of cash?
The internet is going nuts over a man who paid R120 000 for petrol instead of R1200. Who has that kind of money on hand?Read More
Operation London Bridge could send the UK into a technical recession
The United Kingdom (UK) is in the midst of Operation London Bridge following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.Read More
How to qualify for discounts on municipal services and property rates
The City of Cape Town has a programme to help qualifying residents pay municipal rates and taxes.Read More