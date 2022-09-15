Would teenagers benefit from school starting later?
John Perlman spoke to the director of sleep science at the University of Cape Town, Dr Dale Rae, about the implications of a later school starting time for teenagers.
-
Teenagers need between eight and ten hours of sleep each night.
-
With the current system, many teenagers are severely sleep deprived.
In California, a law was passed to prevent schools from starting before 8:30am.
Speaking to this, Rae said it could have significant benefits for teenagers.
The majority of our teens are chronically sleep deprived.Dale Rae, director of sleep science at University of Cape Town
According to Rae, in order for teenagers to be at their mental and physical best, they need to get between eight and 10 hours of sleep each night.
She added that teenagers were more likely to be nocturnal and only feel tired very late at night.
So now you have your teen who cannot fall asleep before 10 or 11 at night and yet we're asking them to be up at six because they need to get to school… the window they get to sleep in, with the current school system, is just not long enough.Dale Rae, director of sleep science at University of Cape Town
While it may be a challenge to redesign the school system to accommodate later start times, the end result could be happier and healthier high schoolers.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Would teenagers benefit from school starting later?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54149287_alarm-clock-about-to-ring-alongside-a-sleeping-person-in-bed-with-focus-to-the-bedside-table-ad-cloc.html
