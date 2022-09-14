Our deadliest enemy may finally be tamed

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Testicular Cancer Awareness: Men should have monthly testicle checkups September marks Testicular Cancer Awareness Month. 16 September 2022 5:08 PM
Following Jagersfontein dam burst, how safe are SA's dams? "For the bigger dams, the bigger water schemes and so forth are usually very well designed, which is a good starting point. They a... 16 September 2022 11:23 AM
CoCT deploys investigative resources to clamp down on kidnappings The City aims to extend its role in combating kidnappings within visible policing - which often does little to stop sophisticated... 16 September 2022 10:40 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Public Protector demands suspension be lifted Delivered to you every afternoon. 16 September 2022 3:50 PM
DA rejects panel selected to look into Ramaphosa's possible impeachment John Maytham speaks to Siviwe Gwarube, Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance. 16 September 2022 5:59 AM
The Midday Report Express: Panel to probe allegations against Ramaphosa Delivered to you every afternoon. 15 September 2022 5:53 PM
View all Politics
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Everyone has a favourite Steri Stumpie (since 1970!) – what is yours? Steri Stumpie is celebrating 52 years of giving joy to South Africa. 16 September 2022 2:12 PM
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%. 15 September 2022 9:31 PM
View all Business
Help protect local marine life with Two Oceans Aquarium's beach clean-up Saturday is International Coastal Clean-up Day, a day to raise awareness about plastic pollution in our oceans. 16 September 2022 2:42 PM
This Kenyan's walking from Uganda to SA to fund wheelchairs for east Africa A Kenyan man, Carlo Luis Saio, is walking from Uganda to South Africa in efforts to provide mobility to east Africa. 16 September 2022 1:07 PM
Anele Mdoda's early exposure to radio made her dream reachable Anele Mdoda is a South African television personality, radio presenter, author and executive producer. 16 September 2022 12:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Plain old consistency' says Cato Louw on defending the Woman in Radio Award The 17th edition of Africa’s longest-running women’s sport recognition platform - the Momentum gsport Awards saw Cato Louw defend... 16 September 2022 1:59 PM
Rugby: The URC kick-offs on Friday with more SA teams onboard The first seven rounds of the URC begin as 16 teams compete for the trophy. 16 September 2022 12:58 PM
Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians Boucher revealed he’d be leaving his current post with the Proteas at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting i... 16 September 2022 10:40 AM
View all Sport
Actor Melt Sieberhagen shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Melt Sieberhagen. 16 September 2022 2:05 PM
France's Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice. What are they thinking? Just what does French broadcaster Canal+ see in DStv operator MultiChoice? asks The Money Show. 14 September 2022 9:38 PM
Justin Bieber’s 'Justice World Tour' South African dates officially cancelled Big Concerts confirmed the cancellation on their social media platforms. 14 September 2022 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Fleeing Russians leave unmarked mass graves in newly liberated area of Ukraine Evidence of Russian atrocities and murder of civilians in areas they occupied until recently is piling up. 16 September 2022 12:45 PM
33 million people affected by Pakistan floods - Islamic Relief Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tufail Hussain of Islamic Relief Worldwide about the disaster relief efforts in Pakistan. 16 September 2022 9:55 AM
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%. 15 September 2022 9:31 PM
View all World
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
Climate crisis: 'By October there’ll be famine in Somalia' A humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Somalia which is in the grips of its worst drought in 40 years. 14 September 2022 9:37 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 September 2022 6:00 AM
Why is Elton Jantjies a 'stud' but Zeenat Simjee a 'slut'? The media and society have glaring double standards when it comes to men and women who have affairs. 14 September 2022 1:02 PM
[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you? Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand. 13 September 2022 9:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Our deadliest enemy may finally be tamed

14 September 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

Invisible to the human eye, the malaria parasite’s days are numbered

First identified almost 5 000 years ago, Malaria’s name comes from the Italian for bad air from when it was believed that illness was carried by the air. It was first identified as a parasite in 1880, a doctor in Cuba the following year noted the connection between mosquitoes and the transmission of yellow fever and allowed for the parasite to be tracked to being spread by certain mosquitoes.

The work resulted in Noble prizes for medicine being awarded in 1902 and 1907.

Vaccines for smallpox gave some the hope that something similar could be found for Malaria. Last week we got the results of a multi year trial that suggests we may finally have one.

The parasite that has been estimated to be responsible for the unnatural deaths of half of all humanity.

The scale of the problem

Covid cases since 2020 exceed half a billion cases, Malaria affects over 200 million every year. It kills around half a million people a year, many if not most are children under 5 years old and over 90% are those in Africa.

A massive impediment to Africa’s progress has been the disease burden from the microscopic parasite and the combined approach which now includes a vaccine could fundamentally change Africa’s development path.

Besides the saving from lost productivity and healthcare costs, it offers a massive opportunity to supercharge tourism.

One of the reasons it has taken this long to create a vaccine is that this is the first vaccine to counter a parasite in humans. Viruses are comparatively tiny compared to a parasite and so determining how best to have the body identify it is difficult. The parasite, a plasmodium, has three main species that infect humans, plasmodium falciparum is the most dangerous and the species the vaccine seeks to block.

The vaccine uses specific pieces of the parasite DNA that can’t replicate what the infection does, but would stimulate the body's antibodies to identify and destroy the parasite.

It targets the version that is injected into humans by the mosquito to prevent it infecting the liver where it undergoes a change before moving into the bloodstream and infecting red blood cells. Liver and blood cells are destroyed by the parasite and the version created in the bloodstream is then ingested by mosquitoes where it is able to complete the life cycle and produce new variants.

It is incredible that it evolved such a complex life cycle but it is also the reason it has remained so effective in evading our bodies' defence systems.

How it will be distributed

You may think that the only challenge was to find a suitable vaccine candidate, but any vaccine needs to meet multiple criteria before it can be used.

The elements are:

  • Effective
  • Stable
  • Safe
  • Affordable
  • Offer long term protection
  • Easy to manufacture

Finding one that fits all the elements is very elusive and previous attempts had limited efficacy and only short protection periods.

This vaccine looks to offer 80% efficacy and protection that would allow a child under 2 years old to enjoy increased protection for up to two years after the treatment and hopefully until after their 5th birthday which is when they are most vulnerable.

The vaccine is administered over a course of two years and can be given when the child gets other vaccines.

There have not been any significant adverse reactions.

The cost for the course of four shots is about R350 which is relatively cheap and it can be produced in large quantities. India’s Serum Institute will produce 100 million doses for the 1st phase of the expanded tests that have been initiated.

Despite that, the funding will still be a challenge, it is expected to cost over R5 billion per year to supply the vaccines in the countries with the greatest malaria burden.

With the economy and climate factors cutting into rich country’s budgets, it will still be a challenge to secure the funding.

Multi-pronged approach

The vaccine is the much needed extra layer of protection but it remains one of the needed interventions to reduce and hopefully one day eradicate the parasite.

The other successful options are managing the mosquito populations using pesticides and via genetic alterations to make the male mosquito, which does not bite, sterile. It does not stop infected female mosquitoes from spreading malaria but it significantly reduces the number of mosquitoes which when the number falls below a certain level prevents the parasite from completing its life cycle as it requires a female to bite a person that is infected.

Treated mosquito nets further reduce the chances of being bitten and for children can be combined with anti malaria drugs to reduce the chance of the parasite being able to infect humans.

The efforts to reduce the Malaria loads in Europe and North America has seen the incidence of Malaria drop to insignificant levels.

With the political will and sufficient funding, we can now look forward to Africa also reducing Malaria to a footnote in the history books.


This article first appeared on 702 : Our deadliest enemy may finally be tamed




14 September 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business

© iamzews/123rf.com

Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place

16 September 2022 3:33 PM

The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

www.lactalis.co.za

Everyone has a favourite Steri Stumpie (since 1970!) – what is yours?

16 September 2022 2:12 PM

Steri Stumpie is celebrating 52 years of giving joy to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ backyardproduction/123rf.com

Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic

15 September 2022 9:31 PM

Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pegleg01/123rf.com

Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget

15 September 2022 8:26 PM

Airports Company SA cut back when COVID ravaged the travel industry - now it's catching up on maintenance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ goodluz/123rf

Teaching your teen about investment - annual JSE challenge a good start

15 September 2022 7:10 PM

The Investment Challenge is open to high school and university students and encourages parents to start the conversation at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The entrance to the FNB Randburg branch in Johannesburg.. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.

FirstRand declares record dividend as it returns to pre-pandemic profit

15 September 2022 6:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Allan Pullinger after FirstRand posts its results for the year to end-June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© chrupka/123rf.com

Muizenberg man wrongly charged R120K for petrol – but who has that kind of cash?

15 September 2022 2:32 PM

The internet is going nuts over a man who paid R120 000 for petrol instead of R1200. Who has that kind of money on hand?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin lies at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland on 12 September 2022. Picture: @RoyalFamily/Twitter

Operation London Bridge could send the UK into a technical recession

15 September 2022 1:01 PM

The United Kingdom (UK) is in the midst of Operation London Bridge following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Suthep Onsrithong/123rf.com

How to qualify for discounts on municipal services and property rates

15 September 2022 12:18 PM

The City of Cape Town has a programme to help qualifying residents pay municipal rates and taxes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: SA Express. Picture: Pixabay

Sad day for aviation sector as SA Express enters final liquidation, says union

15 September 2022 9:32 AM

Local regional airline SA express was placed in final liquidation on Wednesday following an order granted by the South Gauteng High Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Government plans to destroy 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine

Local

The Midday Report Express: Public Protector demands suspension be lifted

Politics

Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding into the weekend

Local

EWN Highlights

Property market still favourable for buyers despite inflation, says expert

16 September 2022 6:14 PM

Most COVID-19 variants found in Africa came from abroad, study finds

16 September 2022 5:58 PM

Family of SA man stuck in UAE march to Pretoria embassy to demand his return

16 September 2022 5:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA