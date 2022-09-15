Cape Town CBD thriving despite tough economic times brought on by the pandemic
- People and business are increasingly returning to the Cape Town city centre since the beginning of the pandemic.
- The CBD is showing signs of an economic recovery.
- Employers are hiring office space again as business returns to normal.
Cape Town's city centre is showing massive signs of a recovery following the economic challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) released the 10th edition of the State of Cape Town Central City Report 2021 on Wednesday, which looks back at the economy of the CBD over the previous year.
Rob Kane, chairperson of the Cape Town Central City Improvement District says there are many positives.
It [CBD] is still struggling, our economy is not that robust but we're finding traffic volumes increasing, finding employers and employees wanting to come back to the office.Rob Cane, chairperson of the Cape Town Central City Improvement District
RELATED: Cape Town CBD business confidence continues to improve: Survey
I was looking at all the articles in the press, two-and-a-half years ago when COVID began. Some of them were 'death of CBD', 'End of the office', and that's proved to be wrong.Rob Cane, chairperson of the Cape Town Central City Improvement District
RELATED: Oh rats! Have you noticed more vermin in the CBD since COVID rules were lifted?
We found that the landlords who took the trouble in COVID to upgrade their offices and make them more interesting, more tactile and more softer, those are the buildings attracting tenants now.Rob Cane, chairperson of the Cape Town Central City Improvement District
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149033952_cape-town-republic-of-south-africa-april-10-cityscape-of-cape-town-on-april-10-2018-in-cape-town-rep.html?term=cape%2Btown%2Bskyscrapers&vti=m1e53u3an5js7jylbe-1-108
