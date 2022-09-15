Research finds further evidence linking blood clotting to long-COVID sufferers





Research finds that long COVID sufferers tend to develop micro blood clotting.

People develop long lasting symptoms like brain fog to aches and pains.

Long COVID is often dismissed as it's difficult to diagnose.

New research has found that there's a link between micro blood clotting and long COVID.

The study was undertaken by Professor Resia Pretorius, a researcher in the Department of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University (SU), South Africa, first made this connection late in 2020 when she detected small amyloid-like blood clots in the plasma of individuals suffering from COVID.

This research is part of a long-term collaboration with Professor Douglas Kell from the University of Liverpool.

Amyloids are a type of protein associated with various inflammatory diseases.

The results of both studies were published in the journal Cardiovascular Diabetology in 2020 and 2021.

It depends on previous comorbidities that that they might have. It seems that people with high blood pressure, previously inflammatory conditions like diabetes, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, those people are more prone to develop long COVID. Prof Resia Pretorius, researcher in the Department of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University

Symptoms may range in anything from brain fog to severe concentration issues. Prof Resia Pretorius, researcher in the Department of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University

There are some clinicians that are already treating long COVID patients. Prof Resia Pretorius, researcher in the Department of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University

These individuals are very ill, and there's a physiological reason why they are so ill. Prof Resia Pretorius, researcher in the Department of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University

