MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Testicular Cancer Awareness: Men should have monthly testicle checkups September marks Testicular Cancer Awareness Month. 16 September 2022 5:08 PM
Following Jagersfontein dam burst, how safe are SA's dams? "For the bigger dams, the bigger water schemes and so forth are usually very well designed, which is a good starting point. They a... 16 September 2022 11:23 AM
CoCT deploys investigative resources to clamp down on kidnappings The City aims to extend its role in combating kidnappings within visible policing - which often does little to stop sophisticated... 16 September 2022 10:40 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Public Protector demands suspension be lifted Delivered to you every afternoon. 16 September 2022 3:50 PM
DA rejects panel selected to look into Ramaphosa's possible impeachment John Maytham speaks to Siviwe Gwarube, Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance. 16 September 2022 5:59 AM
The Midday Report Express: Panel to probe allegations against Ramaphosa Delivered to you every afternoon. 15 September 2022 5:53 PM
View all Politics
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Everyone has a favourite Steri Stumpie (since 1970!) – what is yours? Steri Stumpie is celebrating 52 years of giving joy to South Africa. 16 September 2022 2:12 PM
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%. 15 September 2022 9:31 PM
View all Business
Help protect local marine life with Two Oceans Aquarium's beach clean-up Saturday is International Coastal Clean-up Day, a day to raise awareness about plastic pollution in our oceans. 16 September 2022 2:42 PM
This Kenyan's walking from Uganda to SA to fund wheelchairs for east Africa A Kenyan man, Carlo Luis Saio, is walking from Uganda to South Africa in efforts to provide mobility to east Africa. 16 September 2022 1:07 PM
Anele Mdoda's early exposure to radio made her dream reachable Anele Mdoda is a South African television personality, radio presenter, author and executive producer. 16 September 2022 12:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Plain old consistency' says Cato Louw on defending the Woman in Radio Award The 17th edition of Africa’s longest-running women’s sport recognition platform - the Momentum gsport Awards saw Cato Louw defend... 16 September 2022 1:59 PM
Rugby: The URC kick-offs on Friday with more SA teams onboard The first seven rounds of the URC begin as 16 teams compete for the trophy. 16 September 2022 12:58 PM
Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians Boucher revealed he’d be leaving his current post with the Proteas at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting i... 16 September 2022 10:40 AM
View all Sport
Actor Melt Sieberhagen shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Melt Sieberhagen. 16 September 2022 2:05 PM
France's Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice. What are they thinking? Just what does French broadcaster Canal+ see in DStv operator MultiChoice? asks The Money Show. 14 September 2022 9:38 PM
Justin Bieber’s 'Justice World Tour' South African dates officially cancelled Big Concerts confirmed the cancellation on their social media platforms. 14 September 2022 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Fleeing Russians leave unmarked mass graves in newly liberated area of Ukraine Evidence of Russian atrocities and murder of civilians in areas they occupied until recently is piling up. 16 September 2022 12:45 PM
33 million people affected by Pakistan floods - Islamic Relief Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tufail Hussain of Islamic Relief Worldwide about the disaster relief efforts in Pakistan. 16 September 2022 9:55 AM
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%. 15 September 2022 9:31 PM
View all World
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
Climate crisis: 'By October there’ll be famine in Somalia' A humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Somalia which is in the grips of its worst drought in 40 years. 14 September 2022 9:37 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 September 2022 6:00 AM
Why is Elton Jantjies a 'stud' but Zeenat Simjee a 'slut'? The media and society have glaring double standards when it comes to men and women who have affairs. 14 September 2022 1:02 PM
[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you? Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand. 13 September 2022 9:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media

15 September 2022 6:00 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Media
SANEF
Journalists
Journalism
reporting
court reporting
journalist ethics

It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener.

It’s known as the Peter Parker principle. With great power comes great responsibility.

Ironically, Peter Parker, Spiderman’s alter ego, is a photojournalist and as The Atlantic pointed out in 2014, he was a very unethical reporter.

“Up until a few years ago, and for the majority of his 50-year existence, Peter Parker committed repeated acts of fraud against his employer, The Daily Bugle and its editor-in-chief, J. Jonah Jameson (who would later, as the mayor of New York, employ Parker as a photographer). He sold staged photos of himself as Spider-Man and used his position in the media to influence the public's perception of his actions,” writes Daniel D. Snyder.

Three incidents involving the media, ethics and the courts have occurred in the last week that has reminded us in the fourth estate of this age-old adage that dates back far beyond the Spiderman series.

Media24 has confirmed that two senior editorial employees at City Press were suspended, allegedly for extorting a person that was the subject of a story they were writing.

Cameras and journalists were kicked out of the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday after reporters chased after and tried to corner a key witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. And then former President Jacob Zuma launched a private prosecution of News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

As the South African National Editors’ Forum reminded us this week, journalists are not above the law and are also not above criticism. I am always reluctant to throw shade on hardworking colleagues but with regard to what happened outside the High Court in Pretoria, the reporters from the SABC, eNCA and Newzroom Afrika have all apologised for their conduct. They acknowledged that they overstepped.

I have been in that position many times as a reporter, trying to doorstop someone and get comment from them. It is easy to get swept up in the story and not be able to see the wood for the trees. In that instance, all that exists is getting the comment and bringing the public what they want to hear while also satisfying your editor. There is enormous public interest in the case and the witness who was set to testify had been interviewed for a Netflix documentary in the past and his evidence was much anticipated.

But the reporters did cross the line and acknowledged as much, to their credit. I too have shoved my microphone in the face of individuals in their most vulnerable moments and in retrospect, I deeply regret it.

As the judge in the matter told the prosecutor, there are clear guidelines for journalists to follow when covering court cases. It was wrong however in my view for cameras to be removed from the court and to deny the public access to live coverage of the proceedings. This framework has been many years in the making. There are agreed guidelines for access to magistrate’s courts in particular and you can see those here.

Sanef has also put together a court manual that is meant to assist editors, news editors, and ultimately, journalists who cover court matters. (You can see that manual on Reporting the Courts here). Sanef says there has been training of journalists on this but evidently, there needs to be more done to remind reporters of what the rules are and also what is ethically and morally acceptable.

“Our newsrooms must always be reminded that they have a duty to care about how they treat stories and the subjects of their reporting. Sanef will continue to invest in the training of journalists and encourages all court-reporting journalists to utilise the court manual,” said Sanef.

One of the contributing factors here may be that there aren’t sufficient senior court reporters who have institutional memory, and who can share court benches with younger journalists to guide them. It is in the field practical experience that is essential.

As Media Monitoring’s William Bird told my colleague John Perlman on 702 this week, the media ought to know the rules, they are clear cut and in this instance, the witness clearly felt harassed and the line was crossed.

It is crucial that we introspect as the media and always make sure that we hold ourselves to the highest standards. We have to be beyond reproach if we are going to hold those in power to account. Any transgression will also be used as ammunition by those in whose interests it is to discredit and tarnish the reputation of the media.

However, I do believe it is wrong to conflate what occurred outside the Senzo Meyiwa trial with the issue around Karyn Maughan and her reporting of Zuma’s doctor’s letter.

In that instance, Karyn did absolutely nothing wrong. I have shared court benches with Karyn for close to two decades and she knows the rules. The pursuit of criminal charges against her is undoubtedly an attack on media freedom and an attempt to intimidate a journalist who has written about Zuma’s legal travails for years now.

News24 Editor-in-Chief Adriaan Basson explained this best in an email to his readers:

“Why? We have our strong suspicions, and I will share them with you.

Maughan is the last reporter standing who has reported on Zuma’s corruption trial since it was instituted for the first time in 2005. I remember those days well because I was sharing a court bench with her and other journalists like Mandy Wiener, Stephen Grootes, and Sam Sole.

Since those days, almost two decades ago, Maughan has established herself as the country’s foremost journalist on legal matters. Judges and lawyers who have done wrong fear when she is near…When she reports on these cases, including Zuma’s trial on corruption and fraud that is finally scheduled to get underway in Pietermaritzburg in November, she doesn’t only repeat what was said in court, but uses her institutional memory of almost 20 years covering this trial to call out Zuma’s lies and give context to events.”

The document Karyn reported on was filed in court and while she was given it before it was filed, she exercised responsibility by waiting until it was public before she published. She acted responsibly with the power she wields with her pen. I have on many occasions received court papers from legal teams before they are filed – it helps us to understand the pertinent issues, better informs our coverage, and allows us to fully appreciate the nuanced legal arguments. These are not published or reported on before they are filed in court and become public documents. Karyn acted responsibly and to attack her is to intimidate, harass and bully the media into submission and silence, as Basson explains.

It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly. It also means media houses need to move swiftly against those who bring the profession into disrepute.

On Friday, Media24 CEO Ishmet Davidson told TimesLIVE that journalistic integrity is non-negotiable and plays an important role in the media’s contribution to democracy.

“Media24 has confirmed that it has suspended two senior editorial employees at City Press pending an internal investigation into an alleged transgression of the company’s code of business ethics and conduct and the Press Code.

“We do not compromise on this and will not tolerate any transgressions. Hence, we acted immediately when the alleged misconduct was reported,” Davidson said in a statement.

Journalists are not always perfect but we are also not above the law. We have to do all we can to protect our freedoms and that means we can’t give our critics anything to use against us. We must be better than Peter Parker because with great power does indeed come great responsibility.

Mandy Wiener is the host of The Midday Report, a journalist and author.


This article first appeared on EWN : MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media




15 September 2022 6:00 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Media
SANEF
Journalists
Journalism
reporting
court reporting
journalist ethics

More from Opinion

© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

Why is Elton Jantjies a 'stud' but Zeenat Simjee a 'slut'?

14 September 2022 1:02 PM

The media and society have glaring double standards when it comes to men and women who have affairs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from LekkeSlaap (English) campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you?

13 September 2022 9:23 PM

Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ra2studio/123rf.com

When algorithms can't help - advice on making those life-changing decisions

13 September 2022 7:12 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us' by EconTalk's Russ Roberts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© moovstock/123rf.com

Considering emigration? Where? 'Cause the world is going to hell in a handbasket

13 September 2022 2:49 PM

The world is falling apart, argues Refilwe Moloto. Wherever you go; it’s not a pretty picture anymore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© leolintang/123rf.com

Put climate crisis warning labels on petrol pumps: Public health expert

13 September 2022 12:32 PM

We need warning labels at the points of sale of fossil fuels, argues a health expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: jacqueline macou on Pixabay

Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced'

8 September 2022 9:22 PM

SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Patient on renal replacement therapy @ saengsuriya13/123rf.com

World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients

8 September 2022 7:12 PM

A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire

8 September 2022 5:30 AM

The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Cathy Yeulet/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children'

7 September 2022 3:24 PM

Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor

6 September 2022 9:51 PM

Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: @PublicProtector/Twitter.

The Midday Report Express: Public Protector demands suspension be lifted

16 September 2022 3:50 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: PresidencyZA/Twitter

DA rejects panel selected to look into Ramaphosa's possible impeachment

16 September 2022 5:59 AM

John Maytham speaks to Siviwe Gwarube, Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Jagersfontein on Monday, 12 September 2022. Picture: GCIS.

The Midday Report Express: Panel to probe allegations against Ramaphosa

15 September 2022 5:53 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ france68/123

'Govt's proposed carbon tax rate increase too high, business can't sustain it'

13 September 2022 8:35 PM

Organised business in SA wants government to improve on its carbon tax proposals to "avert unintended consequences".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cyril Ramaphosa greets Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma after he triumphed against her to become new ANC president on 18 December 2017. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/Eyewitness News

Zuma most likely to back Dlamini-Zuma in ANC presidency battle: analyst

13 September 2022 10:17 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the battle for the ANC presidency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

©cheekylorns/123RF.COM

A brief guide to British royal roles and responsibilities

10 September 2022 12:23 PM

What exactly do the royals do and how much power does the British monarch hold?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The late British royals, Queen Elizabeth II and prince Phillip. Picture: ©carnegie42/123RF.COM

The Midday Report Express: Queen Elizabeth's death, EFF picket and Putco strike

9 September 2022 5:25 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire

8 September 2022 5:30 AM

The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe appears at the state capture inquiry on 3 March 2021. Picture: SABC/YouTube.

The Midday Report Express: Eskom recovers R30 million unlawfully paid to ex-CEO

7 September 2022 3:00 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor

6 September 2022 9:51 PM

Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Government plans to destroy 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine

Local

The Midday Report Express: Public Protector demands suspension be lifted

Politics

Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding into the weekend

Local

EWN Highlights

Property market still favourable for buyers despite inflation, says expert

16 September 2022 6:14 PM

Most COVID-19 variants found in Africa came from abroad, study finds

16 September 2022 5:58 PM

Family of SA man stuck in UAE march to Pretoria embassy to demand his return

16 September 2022 5:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA