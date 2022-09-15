MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media





It’s known as the Peter Parker principle. With great power comes great responsibility.

Ironically, Peter Parker, Spiderman’s alter ego, is a photojournalist and as The Atlantic pointed out in 2014, he was a very unethical reporter.

“Up until a few years ago, and for the majority of his 50-year existence, Peter Parker committed repeated acts of fraud against his employer, The Daily Bugle and its editor-in-chief, J. Jonah Jameson (who would later, as the mayor of New York, employ Parker as a photographer). He sold staged photos of himself as Spider-Man and used his position in the media to influence the public's perception of his actions,” writes Daniel D. Snyder.

Three incidents involving the media, ethics and the courts have occurred in the last week that has reminded us in the fourth estate of this age-old adage that dates back far beyond the Spiderman series.

Media24 has confirmed that two senior editorial employees at City Press were suspended, allegedly for extorting a person that was the subject of a story they were writing.

Cameras and journalists were kicked out of the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday after reporters chased after and tried to corner a key witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. And then former President Jacob Zuma launched a private prosecution of News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

As the South African National Editors’ Forum reminded us this week, journalists are not above the law and are also not above criticism. I am always reluctant to throw shade on hardworking colleagues but with regard to what happened outside the High Court in Pretoria, the reporters from the SABC, eNCA and Newzroom Afrika have all apologised for their conduct. They acknowledged that they overstepped.

I have been in that position many times as a reporter, trying to doorstop someone and get comment from them. It is easy to get swept up in the story and not be able to see the wood for the trees. In that instance, all that exists is getting the comment and bringing the public what they want to hear while also satisfying your editor. There is enormous public interest in the case and the witness who was set to testify had been interviewed for a Netflix documentary in the past and his evidence was much anticipated.

But the reporters did cross the line and acknowledged as much, to their credit. I too have shoved my microphone in the face of individuals in their most vulnerable moments and in retrospect, I deeply regret it.

As the judge in the matter told the prosecutor, there are clear guidelines for journalists to follow when covering court cases. It was wrong however in my view for cameras to be removed from the court and to deny the public access to live coverage of the proceedings. This framework has been many years in the making. There are agreed guidelines for access to magistrate’s courts in particular and you can see those here.

Sanef has also put together a court manual that is meant to assist editors, news editors, and ultimately, journalists who cover court matters. (You can see that manual on Reporting the Courts here). Sanef says there has been training of journalists on this but evidently, there needs to be more done to remind reporters of what the rules are and also what is ethically and morally acceptable.

“Our newsrooms must always be reminded that they have a duty to care about how they treat stories and the subjects of their reporting. Sanef will continue to invest in the training of journalists and encourages all court-reporting journalists to utilise the court manual,” said Sanef.

One of the contributing factors here may be that there aren’t sufficient senior court reporters who have institutional memory, and who can share court benches with younger journalists to guide them. It is in the field practical experience that is essential.

As Media Monitoring’s William Bird told my colleague John Perlman on 702 this week, the media ought to know the rules, they are clear cut and in this instance, the witness clearly felt harassed and the line was crossed.

It is crucial that we introspect as the media and always make sure that we hold ourselves to the highest standards. We have to be beyond reproach if we are going to hold those in power to account. Any transgression will also be used as ammunition by those in whose interests it is to discredit and tarnish the reputation of the media.

MEDIA FREEDOM gone rogue.@SABCNews @eNCA and @Newzroom405 owe Mr Madlala &family and all of us their viewers an apology for this despicable conduct.

The man was horrified and chased like a fugitive. Can you imagine his state of mind before giving evidence to such a crucial case. pic.twitter.com/KGQOzIQHey — Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) September 13, 2022

However, I do believe it is wrong to conflate what occurred outside the Senzo Meyiwa trial with the issue around Karyn Maughan and her reporting of Zuma’s doctor’s letter.

In that instance, Karyn did absolutely nothing wrong. I have shared court benches with Karyn for close to two decades and she knows the rules. The pursuit of criminal charges against her is undoubtedly an attack on media freedom and an attempt to intimidate a journalist who has written about Zuma’s legal travails for years now.

News24 Editor-in-Chief Adriaan Basson explained this best in an email to his readers:

“Why? We have our strong suspicions, and I will share them with you.

Maughan is the last reporter standing who has reported on Zuma’s corruption trial since it was instituted for the first time in 2005. I remember those days well because I was sharing a court bench with her and other journalists like Mandy Wiener, Stephen Grootes, and Sam Sole.

Since those days, almost two decades ago, Maughan has established herself as the country’s foremost journalist on legal matters. Judges and lawyers who have done wrong fear when she is near…When she reports on these cases, including Zuma’s trial on corruption and fraud that is finally scheduled to get underway in Pietermaritzburg in November, she doesn’t only repeat what was said in court, but uses her institutional memory of almost 20 years covering this trial to call out Zuma’s lies and give context to events.”

The document Karyn reported on was filed in court and while she was given it before it was filed, she exercised responsibility by waiting until it was public before she published. She acted responsibly with the power she wields with her pen. I have on many occasions received court papers from legal teams before they are filed – it helps us to understand the pertinent issues, better informs our coverage, and allows us to fully appreciate the nuanced legal arguments. These are not published or reported on before they are filed in court and become public documents. Karyn acted responsibly and to attack her is to intimidate, harass and bully the media into submission and silence, as Basson explains.

It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly. It also means media houses need to move swiftly against those who bring the profession into disrepute.

On Friday, Media24 CEO Ishmet Davidson told TimesLIVE that journalistic integrity is non-negotiable and plays an important role in the media’s contribution to democracy.

“Media24 has confirmed that it has suspended two senior editorial employees at City Press pending an internal investigation into an alleged transgression of the company’s code of business ethics and conduct and the Press Code.

“We do not compromise on this and will not tolerate any transgressions. Hence, we acted immediately when the alleged misconduct was reported,” Davidson said in a statement.

Journalists are not always perfect but we are also not above the law. We have to do all we can to protect our freedoms and that means we can’t give our critics anything to use against us. We must be better than Peter Parker because with great power does indeed come great responsibility.

Mandy Wiener is the host of The Midday Report, a journalist and author.

This article first appeared on EWN : MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media