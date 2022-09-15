



Wasanga Mehana spoke to Professor Deborah Tickle, a tax lecturer at the University of Cape Town.

Testators or people with a will can donate a portion of their money or assets to a charity of their choice to avoid being subject to tax by the government.

South Africa is celebrating National Wills Week from 12 to 16 September 2022.

Tickle said that having a charity of your choice gives an opportunity not to be heavily taxed by government.

She also advised people to use this week to get professional advisors to draft them a will, which would be free of charge.

When you draft a will, you can stipulate that a certain amount or percentage of your assets can be donated to a children’s trust, charity, or Red Cross so that your money will not be subjected to tax. Professor Deborah Tickle, Tax lecturer - University of Cape Town

People can make a will for themselves but I recommend a professional advisor draft one for you. Professor Deborah Tickle, Tax lecturer - University of Cape Town

Tickle also said that in the absence of a will, intestate succession will divide assets on behalf of the departed person.

In the case of smaller possessions, such as jewellery and heirlooms, a document called a "letter of wishes" is used to decide to whom the item goes.

Too many people in South Africa do not have wills and it is critical to determine who is going to get what when you pass on. Professor Deborah Tickle, Tax lecturer - University of Cape Town

This article first appeared on 702 : The tax implications of donating to charity in a will