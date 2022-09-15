Sad day for aviation sector as SA Express enters final liquidation, says union
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Guy Leitch, SA Flyer Magazine editor and Mashudu Raphetha, secretary-general of the Dynamic People’s Union of South Africa (Dypusa).
Local regional airline SA express was placed in final liquidation on Wednesday following an order granted by the South Gauteng High Court.
The airline joins a flurry of airlines plunged into economic ruin due to the COVID-19 pandemic's devastating impact on aviation, such as South African Airways (SAA), Comair, which was grounded in June 2022 and now struggling Mango airlines.
SA Express has been grounded since the airline went into provisional liquidation in April 2020.
Leitch said SA Express had a history of mismanagement that spanned 10 years. Marred by high-level corruption, the business was unable to successfully compete in the market for a long time.
The airline was already battling because its competitor is SA Airlink and Airlink is an incredibly-run airline.Guy Leitch, SA Flyer Magazine Editor
He is not optimistic that liquidation will bring forward financial prospects. This as the airline’s liabilities approach R1 billion.
Additionally, in July 2022, the Air Services Council cancelled the airline’s licences, leaving it with no tangible assets.
But honestly, there’s nothing... the airline doesn’t have any aircraft left and those are always the key assets of an airline. It lost all of its routes, which was the final nail in the coffin almost two months ago when the Air Services Council cancelled them.Guy Leitch, SA Flyer Magazine Editor
It is a sad day for the aviation industry, said Raphetha, the secretary-general of the Dynamic People’s Union of South Africa (Dypusa).
The failure and or lack of proper governance and endless corruption and looting in the airline have made this airline to have a liability of over R900 million, out of that, R138 million is owed to the employees, which, as a union, we are very much worried.Mashudu Raphetha, Secretary general - Dynamic People’s Union of South Africa (Dypusa)
This is because to date, no salaries have been paid and workers are forced to sit at home because the aviation industry is shrinking, he explained.
We need an aviation summit so that we can set up a whole new airline... SAA and Mango airlines are to follow.Mashudu Raphetha, Secretary general - Dynamic People’s Union of South Africa (Dypusa)
