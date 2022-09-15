The Midday Report Express: Panel to probe allegations against Ramaphosa





First up on agenda for The Midday Report is news of the formation of a panel, led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, to consider whether President Cyril Ramaphasa should face an impeachment regarding the Phala Phala robbery.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula announced on Wednesday night that Former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, along with former Gauteng division judge, Thokozile Masipa, and University of Cape Town law professor, Richard Calland, will form the panel and consider the evidence related to an alleged cover-up of a robbery on the President’s farm.

The panel will have thirty days from the start of their work, to report back to the Speaker.

Tshidi Madia, standing in for Mandy Wiener, spoke to Mpumelelo Zikalala about the panel.

This particular committee cannot be looked at as a committee that is going to cover up or replace the law enforcement agencies in doing their work. Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal Analyst

This is why it is important that the members of the panel are also investigated - that we focus on exactly who those members are so that at the end of the day, we would be able to accept the recommendations they're going to come up with. Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal Analyst

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

ANC National executive committee member and presidential hopeful, Dr. Zweli Mkhize solidifies his positioning by taking multiple swipes at party president

Cape town kidnappings: Police and Muslim judicial council speak out.

After several attacks on buses in the city, the police speak on transport cases in Cape Town

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes –day 9.

Life Esidemeni inquest day 4 - cross examination of former head of mental health.

Gauteng department of roads and transport MEC meets PUTCO Executives.

Eldorado park gang violence out of control and residents say enough is enough- camping outside the police station.

