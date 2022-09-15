'Prepare to live with power cuts for another 5-10 years': expert





Wasanga Mehana is joined by Matthew Cruise - energy expert at Hohm Energy to talk about what the latest Eskom breakdowns suggest for the power situation in the country.

-An energy expert predicts that South Africans will contend with power cuts for another 10 years

-He's raised concerns about breakdowns at newer power stations compared to older ones

_

Eskom's Camden Power Station near Ermelo in Mpumalanga. Picture: eskom.co.za

South Africans should prepare to live with power cuts for the next ten years. That's the gloomy forecast from one energy expert - who has been commenting on the latest round of rolling blackouts hitting the country.

After a short respite in power outages, Eskom went into crisis mode this week as three generating units at the Kendal and Tutuka power station malfunctioned, and another unit's return at Camden power station got delayed.

A further breakdown of a generational unit each at Kendal and Majuba due to boiler tube leaks created further constraints according to Eskom.

With 16 669MW of capacity unavailable due to breakdowns, Eskom escalated its initial stage two and three load shedding to stage four.

Wasanga Mehana spoke to Matthew Cruise - energy expert at Hohm Energy to talk about what the latest Eskom breakdowns really mean.

What's concerning to me is that these breakdowns are happening at power stations that are not the oldest stations. These breakdowns are happening with boiler-tube leaks and it takes time to get to the place where it's broken down. The tubes inside the boiler are getting eroded and the designs of the power stations are bad themselves. Matthew Cruise, energy expert at Hohm Energy

You need to shut down the unit for at least six weeks to repair the tube leaks. So these units are not coming back up any time soon. These issues are going to continue for the next year as they have for the last 10 years. Matthew Cruise, energy expert at Hohm Energy

While Eskom has some dedicated and hardworking engineers and technicians "who want to keep the lights on", they are working in a constrained environment.

There's a lack of skills to assist the team and they don't often have a budget. Ramaphosa has said they would put a budget in place, but we will only see that in a year's time. Matthew Cruise, energy expert at Hohm Energy

Cruise explained that Eskom has plans to shut down five old power stations, which will not be replaced by the power generation coming online.

It's not just next year, we will be seeing load shedding for the next five to ten years. So I suggest that people find a different route to get power and not rely on Eskom. Matthew Cruise, energy expert at Hohm Energy

Scroll up for the full interview.