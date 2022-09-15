Cape Junior Ballet Company is bringing 'The Sleeping Princess' to The Baxter
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the founder and director of the Cape Junior Ballet Company - Dianne Cheesman, whose members will be performing The Sleeping Princess at The Baxter from 15 September to 17 September.
The non-profit company aims to bring young dancers from all over the Cape to work with professionals and prepare them for a career in ballet.
The Sleeping Princess is the company's first full-length ballet production and is based on The Sleeping Beauty.
This is the first time that we are putting on a full-length ballet production , 'The Sleeping Princess', which presents [the dancers] with new challenges of not only technical ballet aspect, but acting, as well.Dianne Cheesman, founder and director - Cape Junior Ballet Company
The Sleeping Princess is open for all ages and tickets range from R180 to R200.
You can get your tickets here.
Scroll up for the full interview.
