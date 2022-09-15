Cape Junior Ballet Company is bringing 'The Sleeping Princess' to The Baxter





Refilwe Moloto speaks to the founder and director of the Cape Junior Ballet Company - Dianne Cheesman, whose members will be performing The Sleeping Princess at The Baxter from 15 September to 17 September.

The non-profit company aims to bring young dancers from all over the Cape to work with professionals and prepare them for a career in ballet.

The Sleeping Princess is the company's first full-length ballet production and is based on The Sleeping Beauty.

This is the first time that we are putting on a full-length ballet production , 'The Sleeping Princess', which presents [the dancers] with new challenges of not only technical ballet aspect, but acting, as well. Dianne Cheesman, founder and director - Cape Junior Ballet Company

The Sleeping Princess is open for all ages and tickets range from R180 to R200.

You can get your tickets here.

