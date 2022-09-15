Carbon tax needs to shift to more of an incentivising policy instrument - expert
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Happy Khambule - environment and energy manager at Business Unity about the proposed improvements to the carbon tax proposals of the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill.
-Government has extended the first phase of carbon tax
-But certain tax exemptions will end
-One expert believes carbon tax must shift towards incentivization
_
In a bid to mitigate the effects of climate change, South Africa plans to ramp up its carbon tax plans, with some exemptions for companies coming to an end.
The proposed improvements to the carbon tax proposals of the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill has angered business organisations, who believe companies cannot afford a steep increase in the carbon tax rate.
A carbon tax is a tax levied on companies for each ton of greenhouse gas emissions they emit.
Government implemented the first phase of the carbon tax in 2019, while the second phase of the carbon tax was meant to commence this year, government has extended the first phase.
Government is saying companies must now reckon with three issues: they will no longer be paying the carbon tax base on the kind of emissions emitted by companies. They will be charged in the dollar denomination and no longer the rand. And by 2026, we're going to pay a carbon tax of $20 a ton of carbon dioxide and $30 by 2030.Happy Khambule, environment and energy manager at Business Unity
In addition, the amount of allowances afforded to a company will be reduced over time.
This means that after 2026, when the second cycle begins, there will be reduced allowances with an increased price.Happy Khambule, environment and energy manager at Business Unity
Before South African companies took their own decisions to reduce carbon emissions or to aim for net zero targets, carbon tax was meant to drive the behavior of companies. But that's no longer the case.
Khambule said this means the just transition to a carbon-free environment needs to change.
We're in a world of carbon border adjustments and where companies are taking up big emission reductions. So the carbon tax needs to shift to more of a incentivising policy instrument that allows for the just transition to occur.Happy Khambule, environment and energy manager at Business Unity
In the first phase, Eskom was exempt from paying carbon tax, but the power utility, which relies mostly on coal-fired power generation, must pay an environmental levy. This is passed down to power consumers in their electricity bills.
As time goes on, there will be the slow, incremental inclusion of the carbon tax and the environmental levy will fall away. If you have a renewable power generation, you no longer have to pay an environmental levy, making it cheaper than when you use coal-based power, where there'd be an increasing power tax.Happy Khambule, environment and energy manager at Business Unity
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/france68/france682106/france68210600127/170758707-co2-carbon-tax-concept-with-hand-writing-text-against-a-green-wild-grass-on-sky-background-.jpg
More from Local
Government plans to destroy 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine
Vaccines were an important part of managing the COVID-19 pandemic but it seems that vaccination is no longer a priority.Read More
Testicular Cancer Awareness: Men should have monthly testicle checkups
September marks Testicular Cancer Awareness Month.Read More
Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding into the weekend
The ailing power utility further announced that stage 3 load shedding will kick in from 5 am on MondayRead More
Following Jagersfontein dam burst, how safe are SA's dams?
"For the bigger dams, the bigger water schemes and so forth are usually very well designed, which is a good starting point. They are not likely to fail rapidly and unexpectedly unless you have a really massive flood."Read More
CoCT deploys investigative resources to clamp down on kidnappings
The City aims to extend its role in combating kidnappings within visible policing - which often does little to stop sophisticated crime.Read More
Govt must review mine regulations on infrastructure development - Expert
The Jagersfontein community and surrounding areas in Free State have accused the mine of operating without a valid license and not contributing to infrastructure and development.Read More
Social media attacks create a dangerous climate for journalists: Adriaan Basson
A legal journalist has recently been the target of attacks, alleging that she is a criminal on Twitter.Read More
Is the deployment of LEAP officers helping to reduce crime in the Western Cape?
John Maytham speaks to Jean Redpath, the senior researcher at the Dullah Omar Institute.Read More
Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget
Airports Company SA cut back when COVID ravaged the travel industry - now it's catching up on maintenance.Read More