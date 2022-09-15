Carbon tax needs to shift to more of an incentivising policy instrument - expert





Refilwe Moloto speaks to Happy Khambule - environment and energy manager at Business Unity about the proposed improvements to the carbon tax proposals of the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill.

-Government has extended the first phase of carbon tax

-But certain tax exemptions will end

-One expert believes carbon tax must shift towards incentivization

@ france68/123

In a bid to mitigate the effects of climate change, South Africa plans to ramp up its carbon tax plans, with some exemptions for companies coming to an end.

The proposed improvements to the carbon tax proposals of the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill has angered business organisations, who believe companies cannot afford a steep increase in the carbon tax rate.

A carbon tax is a tax levied on companies for each ton of greenhouse gas emissions they emit.

Government implemented the first phase of the carbon tax in 2019, while the second phase of the carbon tax was meant to commence this year, government has extended the first phase.

Government is saying companies must now reckon with three issues: they will no longer be paying the carbon tax base on the kind of emissions emitted by companies. They will be charged in the dollar denomination and no longer the rand. And by 2026, we're going to pay a carbon tax of $20 a ton of carbon dioxide and $30 by 2030. Happy Khambule, environment and energy manager at Business Unity

In addition, the amount of allowances afforded to a company will be reduced over time.

This means that after 2026, when the second cycle begins, there will be reduced allowances with an increased price. Happy Khambule, environment and energy manager at Business Unity

Before South African companies took their own decisions to reduce carbon emissions or to aim for net zero targets, carbon tax was meant to drive the behavior of companies. But that's no longer the case.

Khambule said this means the just transition to a carbon-free environment needs to change.

We're in a world of carbon border adjustments and where companies are taking up big emission reductions. So the carbon tax needs to shift to more of a incentivising policy instrument that allows for the just transition to occur. Happy Khambule, environment and energy manager at Business Unity

In the first phase, Eskom was exempt from paying carbon tax, but the power utility, which relies mostly on coal-fired power generation, must pay an environmental levy. This is passed down to power consumers in their electricity bills.

As time goes on, there will be the slow, incremental inclusion of the carbon tax and the environmental levy will fall away. If you have a renewable power generation, you no longer have to pay an environmental levy, making it cheaper than when you use coal-based power, where there'd be an increasing power tax. Happy Khambule, environment and energy manager at Business Unity

