Hawks take over investigation into murder of Cape Town magistrate





Magistrate Romay van Rooyen's body was discovered at her home in Marina Da Gama over the weekend. Picture: Facebook

- Fifty-year-old Romay van Rooyen's body was discovered by a relative at her home in Marina da Gama this weekend.

- To date, her killer(s) remain at large

- The Police Minister has confirmed that the Hawks have taken over the investigation into her murder.

The Minister of Police has confirmed that the investigation into the murder of a Cape Town magistrate has been handed over to the Hawks.

Bheki Cele made the announcement on Wednesday following a visit to the family of slain former prosecutor Romay van Rooyen.

Van Rooyen's body was discovered in her Marina Da Gama home on Saturday by a relative.

The 50-year-old's car was also reported missing.

It’s at this stage unclear whether the murder can be linked to her work.

At the time of her death, van Rooyen was working as a magistrate at the Vredenburg Court, but had previously worked as a State prosecutor at courts in Wynberg, Mitchells Plain, Somerset West and in the Northern Cape.

"Our prize would be to find out what happened and who did it. Where we are now, we can't bring her back but it would be good for somebody to answer why it happened," said the minister

