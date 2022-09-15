The disintermediation of Google... What?





Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Rogers - culture lead at HaveYouHeard Marketing.

Disintermediation is the process of cutting out an intermediary or the middle man.

It's a term generally used in financial circles. So when a consumer buys directly from a wholesaler instead of a retailer, or when business orders products directly from a manufacturer rather than from a distributor.

The purpose of disintermediation is usually to cut costs, speed up delivery, or both.

So what does this have to do with Google?

In their case, it refers to a rising trend of cutting them out as an intermediary between the knowledge on the internet and us, the consumer or end-user.

People losing interest in using Google as their primary source of anything, says Rogers.

He explains that Google as primarily a search engine has sold their algorithms to Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) "so we are always being given, sold, being told to use specific things that are Google-approved right?"

Or the adverts that Google have sold are the ones that are being promoted to us and people are really losing interest and becoming very upset about those kind of things. And so people are now looking for alternative ways [to get their information] and it's happened naturally, which is quite interesting. Brett Rogers, culture lead - HaveYouHeard Marketing

