Life sentences for pair who raped teenage boy at knifepoint in Tulbagh
- In May 2020, the duo cornered the victim while he was walking home from a friend's house in Kleinbegin
- They held a knife to his throat and took turns raping him
- Both men have been given the maximum sentence possible by the court in Tulbagh
The Western Cape's most senior police officer has commended the investigation into the rape of a 17-year-old boy which led to two men being handed life sentences at Tulbagh Regional court this week.
Raydon Fortuin and Eben Fortuin were both given the maximum sentence for the May 2020 crime.
The 17-year-old victim was walking home from a friend’s house in Kleinbegin informal settlement in Tulbagh when he was cornered by the two men.
They held a knife to his throat and took turns raping him.
The teenager managed to report the incident to his guardian and Ceres Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.
The perpetrators were arrested and charged two days later.
The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile called the investigation by the unit into the case 'sterling'.
