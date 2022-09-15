'Communities must get involved in the fight against crime': activist
- The Western Cape Police Board says its concerned about violent crime and lawlessness.
- It's welcomed a new police tactical team to curb hijackings and kidnappings.
- The board has urged communities to be active in crime-fighting.
Community crime fighters have cautioned against pointing fingers at the police and instead urged members of the public to get involved in the fight against crime.
That's the call by the Western Cape Police Board (WCPB), amid an increase in murder and hijackings in the province.
According to the 2022/2023 first quarter crime statistics released last month, the Western Cape saw a 0.2% increase in murder from 1 April until 30 June 2022.
Hijackings increased by 14% nationally, with most incidents reported in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.
As the month of September marks Police Safety Month, the WCPB says it's concerned about the general lawlessness and acts of violent crime.
It pointed to the recent killing of two SAPS members from Khayelitsha and an off-duty sergeant from Cape Central Police Station as an indicator of the deplorable state of crime in the country.
Abongile Nzelenzele spoke to Mark Lintnaar of the Western Cape Police Board.
We support SAPS in their fight against crime. Our SAPS members are being attacked and our young constables are being murdered. It's a great concern.Mark Lintnaar, Western Cape Police Board spokesperson
An attack on the police, is an attack on the community.Mark Lintnaar, Western Cape Police Board spokesperson
There's growing concern that law enforcement authorities are unable to get a hand on organised crime and lawlessness in the province.
This comes amid an increase in hijackings and kidnappings targeting businesspeople for ransom.
Last week, 40-year-old businessman Khalid Parker was shot and killed in an attempted kidnapping outside his business premises in Lansdowne.
We welcome the initiative of a police tactical team to ensure that these waves of crime don't happen. We believe this is an evil that must be tackled hands-on. We call on the justice department to assist the police to ensure that these people are dealt with.Mark Lintnaar, Western Cape Police Board spokesperson
People are becoming desperate for money. And this is one of the things they see as a way to gain. I believe SAPS will come up with a solution as this is their community and they have to ensure it's safety.Mark Lintnaar, Western Cape Police Board spokesperson
With communities growing increasingly frustrated with the perceived failures in service of the police, the WCPB has urged residents to respect police officers and use other channels to voice their dissatisfaction.
They've also encouraged the formation of partnerships between the community and police.
The community must get involved, but not take the law into their own hands. They need to report crime to the various law enforcement agencies. This has become a necessity.Mark Lintnaar, Western Cape Police Board spokesperson
