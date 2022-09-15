Sufficient resource management will go a long way to lowering crime - Winde
During a Cabinet lekgotla in Pretoria last week, the Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, handed the provincial policing needs and priorities report to Police Minister Bheki Cele. The report itself serves as an outline of what resources police need to fulfill their mandate and also what issues within the community most require the use of those resources.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Premier Alan Winde explained how the report was compiled and what outcomes the Western Cape government hopes to attain with it.
Among the issues and recommendations made in the document were better training for police in regard to gender-based violence cases and a rethinking of the formula used by the SAPS in how it makes deployment decisions. The last example was a particular pain point for the premier, who advocated that sufficient resource management would go a long way to lowering crime.
This is the thing that frustrates me the most is that policing is about saying where's the crime and how do we deploy accordingly?... The areas in the City of Cape Town where our murder rates are the highest, for example, Harare, Samora Machel, Gugulethu... those areas you're looking at one police officer to 879 people. In Harare, 778 in Samora Machel, in Gugulethu it's 773, in Kraaifontien 771. You know, these are quite easily fixed management tools.Alan Winde, Premier of Western Cape
Scroll up for full audio.
More from Local
Government plans to destroy 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine
Vaccines were an important part of managing the COVID-19 pandemic but it seems that vaccination is no longer a priority.Read More
Testicular Cancer Awareness: Men should have monthly testicle checkups
September marks Testicular Cancer Awareness Month.Read More
Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding into the weekend
The ailing power utility further announced that stage 3 load shedding will kick in from 5 am on MondayRead More
Following Jagersfontein dam burst, how safe are SA's dams?
"For the bigger dams, the bigger water schemes and so forth are usually very well designed, which is a good starting point. They are not likely to fail rapidly and unexpectedly unless you have a really massive flood."Read More
CoCT deploys investigative resources to clamp down on kidnappings
The City aims to extend its role in combating kidnappings within visible policing - which often does little to stop sophisticated crime.Read More
Govt must review mine regulations on infrastructure development - Expert
The Jagersfontein community and surrounding areas in Free State have accused the mine of operating without a valid license and not contributing to infrastructure and development.Read More
Social media attacks create a dangerous climate for journalists: Adriaan Basson
A legal journalist has recently been the target of attacks, alleging that she is a criminal on Twitter.Read More
Is the deployment of LEAP officers helping to reduce crime in the Western Cape?
John Maytham speaks to Jean Redpath, the senior researcher at the Dullah Omar Institute.Read More
Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget
Airports Company SA cut back when COVID ravaged the travel industry - now it's catching up on maintenance.Read More