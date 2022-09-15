Sufficient resource management will go a long way to lowering crime - Winde





Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter.

During a Cabinet lekgotla in Pretoria last week, the Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, handed the provincial policing needs and priorities report to Police Minister Bheki Cele. The report itself serves as an outline of what resources police need to fulfill their mandate and also what issues within the community most require the use of those resources.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Premier Alan Winde explained how the report was compiled and what outcomes the Western Cape government hopes to attain with it.

Among the issues and recommendations made in the document were better training for police in regard to gender-based violence cases and a rethinking of the formula used by the SAPS in how it makes deployment decisions. The last example was a particular pain point for the premier, who advocated that sufficient resource management would go a long way to lowering crime.

This is the thing that frustrates me the most is that policing is about saying where's the crime and how do we deploy accordingly?... The areas in the City of Cape Town where our murder rates are the highest, for example, Harare, Samora Machel, Gugulethu... those areas you're looking at one police officer to 879 people. In Harare, 778 in Samora Machel, in Gugulethu it's 773, in Kraaifontien 771. You know, these are quite easily fixed management tools. Alan Winde, Premier of Western Cape

