Tortured Russian anti-war protestors make genius plan to identify tormentor
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irina Filatova of the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
-
In March, police arrested 24 young women for protesting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
-
Officers took them to a police station, where an unnamed man tortured them
-
Through brilliant detective work, they exposed him and, with the help of the BBC, his superior officer
RELATED: How the ‘man in black’ was exposed by the Russian women he terrorised - BBC
Anyone in Russia who protests the war in Ukraine in any way faces arrest.
You may not call the war a war, and it is best not to talk about the “military operation” in Ukraine at all.
Now, there's an amazing story of how 24 Russian women, arrested back in March for voicing opposition to the war, tracked down their torturer.
Officers threw the women into a police van and drove them to a police station where an unnamed man tortured them.
They gave their torturer the name “man in black”.
Upon their release, they were determined to find him, but everything they tried failed, until weeks later when there was a data leak by a Russian food delivery app.
Using that data, they started an elaborate process (listen to the audio for more detail) by which they eventually identified the man.
They were taken to a room one by one; they were all tortured… some had water poured into their mouth and noses and several had plastic bags put on their heads, so they couldn’t breathe…Professor Irina Filatova, University of KwaZulu-Natal
RELATED: Vladimir Putin mocks the West, vows to continue the war in Ukraine
The BBC helped the women find the man, and the person responsible [the torturer’s superior] …Professor Irina Filatova, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_183202032_a-girl-with-a-rope-around-her-neck-and-the-flag-of-russia-is-painted-on-her-neck-the-russian-people-.html?vti=o2net8at043db05pfe-1-10
More from World
Fleeing Russians leave unmarked mass graves in newly liberated area of Ukraine
Evidence of Russian atrocities and murder of civilians in areas they occupied until recently is piling up.Read More
33 million people affected by Pakistan floods - Islamic Relief
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tufail Hussain of Islamic Relief Worldwide about the disaster relief efforts in Pakistan.Read More
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic
Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%.Read More
[WATCH] Old age home hires stripper to entertain residents
Online outrage has forced the nursing home to apologise for getting a stripper to entertain its wheelchair-bound tenants.Read More
Operation London Bridge could send the UK into a technical recession
The United Kingdom (UK) is in the midst of Operation London Bridge following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.Read More
Climate crisis: 'By October there’ll be famine in Somalia'
A humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Somalia which is in the grips of its worst drought in 40 years.Read More
Is Ukraine starting to win the war?
Ukraine has driven Russian forces from the Kharkiv region in a stunning and lightning-fast offensive.Read More
5 Queen Elizabeth quotes: 'Let us not take ourselves too seriously.'
During her reign, Queen Elizabeth wanted leaders to work together and condemned racism.Read More
Ukraine-Russia conflict not likely to dominate Ramaphosa-Biden talks - Expert
President Ramaphosa is expected to take his official international trip to the White House this Friday.Read More