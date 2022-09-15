Tortured Russian anti-war protestors make genius plan to identify tormentor





Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irina Filatova of the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

In March, police arrested 24 young women for protesting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Officers took them to a police station, where an unnamed man tortured them

Through brilliant detective work, they exposed him and, with the help of the BBC, his superior officer

Anyone in Russia who protests the war in Ukraine in any way faces arrest.

You may not call the war a war, and it is best not to talk about the “military operation” in Ukraine at all.

Now, there's an amazing story of how 24 Russian women, arrested back in March for voicing opposition to the war, tracked down their torturer.

Officers threw the women into a police van and drove them to a police station where an unnamed man tortured them.

They gave their torturer the name “man in black”.

Upon their release, they were determined to find him, but everything they tried failed, until weeks later when there was a data leak by a Russian food delivery app.

Using that data, they started an elaborate process (listen to the audio for more detail) by which they eventually identified the man.

They were taken to a room one by one; they were all tortured… some had water poured into their mouth and noses and several had plastic bags put on their heads, so they couldn’t breathe… Professor Irina Filatova, University of KwaZulu-Natal

The BBC helped the women find the man, and the person responsible [the torturer’s superior] … Professor Irina Filatova, University of KwaZulu-Natal

