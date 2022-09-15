'Less cars, a more inclusive public space': How we can reimagine Muizenberg





-Major plans are underway to spruce up Muizenberg

-But urban planners believe the city must make it an inclusive space

-There's a call for residents to submit their public comments on the future of Muizenberg

A representation of proposed Muizenberg beachfront upgrade. @CityofCT/Facebook

Known for being a surfer's paradise, with white-sand beaches and trendy spots, Muizenberg over the years has lost some of its charms.

It is likely that paying Muizenberg on any given Sunday will see you struggling to access the shoreline due to a lack of parking.

And for residents using public transport, it's even more difficult to travel to the beachfront.

But now there's a vision to revive the beachside town, with plans for a major redevelopment in the coming months.

The City of Cape Town is in the concept design phase of the project and a public participation process is already underway for residents to submit their comments on the proposed redevelopment.

The project aims to replace and improve the coastal protection infrastructure; improve pedestrian and universal access to the beach; and upgrade the recreational spaces along this portion of the coastline.

The proposed upgrades will take place at Surfers Corner, on the western part of the beachfront along Beach Road in Muizenberg.

The main upgrade area boundary includes the connection to the St James walkway, Surfers Corner steps, the main promenade area and the western and eastern parking area.

Postma expanded on the vision for Muizenberg.

There's been a variety of upgrades along the route and what we're seeing is a specific intervention because of the sea rising. Its an opportunity to relook at those spaces between the train station and the ocean, whether it's for parking or for a public space. The city is asking people that use this space to have a say. Roland Postma, urban planner, designer and researcher

Postma said the project should be more than simply improving the aesthetic, but creating a functional public space for residents.

As a young urbanist, I think we should have a bigger conversation about how do we think in the future to shape a key space. Yes, it's an opportunity to have parking, but it's also an opportunity to support the southern line returning and Golden Arrow. It should be a different space for people and not just a big car park between the train station and the ocean. Roland Postma, urban planner, designer and researcher

Postma believes the proposal has no real investment in people and will not address the over reliance on private transportation.

I would implore city officials and all residents in the area and across the city to think about what is the space we want to build. Do we want a big car park or do we want to build a public space for people that integrates with the public transport interchange? For us, allocating a prime piece of land just for car parking is going a step in the wrong direction. Roland Postma, urban planner, designer and researcher

Postma believes this is a prime opportunity for the City of Cape Town to create a reimagined space for residents.

What is it that we want to leave to our future generations? Is it a car park , or a public park? Can we plant more trees? Can we have a skate park and can we have spaces for our children to play? Yes, the space will be wheelchair friendly, but it's about making the spaces inclusive to everyone. Roland Postma, urban planner, designer and researcher

This will support businesses because a city attracts people, it doesn't attract cars. We need to have more activities for people and this will be key for businesses. But it will take leadership and courage. I implore people to think and dream about the country we want to be. Roland Postma, urban planner, designer and researcher

Residents have until Monday, 26 September 2022 to submit their comments.

