'There's not enough teaching of what it means to be a man' - Simangaliso Ntoni





Picture: seventyfour74/123rf

Simangaliso is a 19-year-old film production student at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He wrote the book What it Takes to be a Man after returning from his initiation ceremony and reflecting on what that experience actually meant.

Pushing through the financial difficulty of self-publishing a book, Ntoni, felt a compelling need to have a book like this available as he felt it could be a good tool to save young boys and men out there. He makes the contention that men can be emotionally weak and that can lead them toward foolish action. And where some may experience trauma or abuse growing up, they can struggle to find a true definition for themselves of what being a man really means. This book then is all about healing and teaching men about their responsibilities.

I think there's not enough teaching of what it means to be a man. That is why when [boys come back from initiation ceremonies] and they say 'we are men' but their actions don't say they are men. So I felt like, OK, no, man, let me write something to tell them what it means to be a man. Simangaliso Ntoni, author of 'What it Takes to be a Man'.

Scroll up for full audio.