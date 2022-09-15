How to qualify for discounts on municipal services and property rates
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Siva Moodley - Portfolio Committee Chair for Finance (listen to the audio for the detailed discussion).
The City of Cape Town has launched an indigent support and rates relief drive.
If your total household income is R7 500 or less per month, you might qualify for a discount on water, sewerage, electricity, and waste collection bills, and on property rates.
More than 40% of households get free basic services through the indigent support programme, according to the City of Cape Town.
It has allocated R2.3 billion for indigent support and R1.45 billion for rates relief in the 2022/2023 financial year.
Nzelenzele interviewed Moodley – scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion.
