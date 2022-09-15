Operation London Bridge could send the UK into a technical recession
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the senior writer at the Financial Times, Andrew Hill, about the economic impact of Operation London Bridge.
The operation is the UK's funeral plan for the death of Queen Elizabeth II - which includes the announcement of her death, the official mourning period and the details of her state funeral.
Hills said the operation had been planned to the minute considering the queen's age.
The cost of Operation London is not yet known but Hill noted that it could send the UK's economy into a technical recession.
Economically... this might just be the straw that breaks the camels' back and pushes the UK into a technical recession because everybody's getting a day off on Monday for a bank holiday. So, there's a sort of economic backwash, as well. I think it will take a while to work out what the net effect is.Andrew Hill, senior writer - Financial Times
Source : @RoyalFamily/Twitter
