Kidnapping task team urgently needed, CT Mayor tells SAPS top brass

- Geordin Hill-Lewis says the spate of kidnappings in Cape Town requires urgent action from SAPS top management

- Last week, a Cape Town businessman was shot dead in apparent botched kidnapping, and five suspects appeared in court in connection with an alleged plot to kidnap a Chinese national in Ottery

- These incidents add to the growing number of kidnappings and attempted kidnappings in Cape Town in recent months

Immediate action is needed by SAPS to tackle South Africa's growing kidnapping and extortion crisis.

So said Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis on Thursday.

Citing figures which show an 'alarming rise' in the number of kidnapping cases in Cape Town, and across South Africa in the last five years, the Mayor said urgent action is needed from SAPS top brass.

"It was reported earlier this year that in 2017, out of 65 countries (where statistics are available), South Africa already ranked third-highest with a rate of 9,6 kidnappings per 100 000 people. In 2021/22, this figure has now jumped to 11 per 100 000 people," said Hill-Lewis in a statement.

He's calling on national police management and Police Minister Bheki Cele to 'immediately establish' a task team focused on tackling kidnapping and extortion activities in Cape Town.

His comments come as the police ministry and SAPS on Thursday provided an update on kidnapping investigations and other crimes in the Cape.

"While I am sure everyone is eager to hear about any progress on existing cases, I want to emphasise the need for immediate action from the SAPS to tackle this crisis going forward. We cannot allow a small handful of criminal syndicates to get away with these crimes in our city," said the Mayor.

The police briefing follows a series of kidnappings and attempted kidnappings in Cape Town, and nationally, seemingly indicating a growing trend of criminals targeting wealthy business people and their children.

Earlier this year, the young Moti brothers were kidnapped in Polokwane and held for three weeks, while in Cape Town last week, a businessman was shot dead in apparent botched kidnapping in Landsdowne.

According to the United Public Safety Front, as many as three extortion-motivated kidnappings are taking place each week in South Africa, mostly targeting foreign nationals.

Cele said earlier today that 32 cases relating to kidnappings are being investigated since March until now in Cape Town.

