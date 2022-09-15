Muizenberg man wrongly charged R120K for petrol – but who has that kind of cash?





Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

An Engen in Muizenberg accidentally charged Sebastian Santino De Allende R120 000 for petrol instead of R1200.

De Allende made a Facebook post - since deleted - of his receipt, which quickly went viral.

“Who the heck has R120 000 available in their account? What is this man’s daily limit?” was the general feeling.

They were tardy paying him back, so he took to social media… People were less shocked by the R120 000 being charged and more shocked that his card could pay it. How did it go through? Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Dude, do you not have limits on your card? Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

