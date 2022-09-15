Life hacks: How to make your bra work for you?
Pippa Hudson spoke to Storm in A-G Cup owner Isla Lovell about how we can find our right bra size.
-
Many women wear the wrong bra size which can be very uncomfortable.
-
A good bra can last years if it is looked after properly.
According to Lovell, a common mistake women make with bra shopping is going too big with the back band.
She said so many often misunderstand how bra sizing works and so when the bra is too small, they will go from a 34 to a 36 rather than checking the cup size.
One way you will easily see that is when the back of the bra is higher than the front of the bra.Isla Lovell, Storm in A-G Cup owner
When it comes to determining the cup size Lovell said the A-B-C sizing actually refers to the breadth of the entire rib cage and the number value is just the width across the back.
In order to find your bra size, the best thing to do would be to go for a fitting, but if you want to measure at home, Lovell said you should measure under your bust, with a tape measure that uses inches, to determine the width of the back band.
For cup size you should check that the wire in the cup of the bra sits flat on the sternum and the cup does not gape and sits comfortably.
If you have a good and well fitted bra, and you look after it well, Lovell said the bra should last anything from one to four years.
Look after them and they will look after you.Isla Lovell, Storm in A-G Cup owner
Part of looking after a bra is rinsing it after every wear, never using fabric softener on a bra, and do not put bras with an underwire in the washing machine.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_109386807_feminine-lacy-underwear-stored-in-cases-in-a-wardrobe.html
More from Lifestyle
Help protect local marine life with Two Oceans Aquarium's beach clean-up
Saturday is International Coastal Clean-up Day, a day to raise awareness about plastic pollution in our oceans.Read More
Everyone has a favourite Steri Stumpie (since 1970!) – what is yours?
Steri Stumpie is celebrating 52 years of giving joy to South Africa.Read More
This Kenyan's walking from Uganda to SA to fund wheelchairs for east Africa
A Kenyan man, Carlo Luis Saio, is walking from Uganda to South Africa in efforts to provide mobility to east Africa.Read More
Anele Mdoda's early exposure to radio made her dream reachable
Anele Mdoda is a South African television personality, radio presenter, author and executive producer.Read More
The lowdown on JWST and the Big Bang theory
Refilwe spoke with Carl Lindemann, a member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of SA.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 weekend plans under R400
Whether your ideal weekend includes exercise, a drink or learning something new, here are five reasons to leave the house this weekend.Read More
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic
Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%.Read More
Teaching your teen about investment - annual JSE challenge a good start
The Investment Challenge is open to high school and university students and encourages parents to start the conversation at home.Read More
Muizenberg man wrongly charged R120K for petrol – but who has that kind of cash?
The internet is going nuts over a man who paid R120 000 for petrol instead of R1200. Who has that kind of money on hand?Read More