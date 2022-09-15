Life hacks: How to make your bra work for you?





Pippa Hudson spoke to Storm in A-G Cup owner Isla Lovell about how we can find our right bra size.

Many women wear the wrong bra size which can be very uncomfortable .

A good bra can last years if it is looked after properly.

© romankosolapov/123rf.com

According to Lovell, a common mistake women make with bra shopping is going too big with the back band.

She said so many often misunderstand how bra sizing works and so when the bra is too small, they will go from a 34 to a 36 rather than checking the cup size.

One way you will easily see that is when the back of the bra is higher than the front of the bra. Isla Lovell, Storm in A-G Cup owner

When it comes to determining the cup size Lovell said the A-B-C sizing actually refers to the breadth of the entire rib cage and the number value is just the width across the back.

In order to find your bra size, the best thing to do would be to go for a fitting, but if you want to measure at home, Lovell said you should measure under your bust, with a tape measure that uses inches, to determine the width of the back band.

For cup size you should check that the wire in the cup of the bra sits flat on the sternum and the cup does not gape and sits comfortably.

If you have a good and well fitted bra, and you look after it well, Lovell said the bra should last anything from one to four years.

Look after them and they will look after you. Isla Lovell, Storm in A-G Cup owner

Part of looking after a bra is rinsing it after every wear, never using fabric softener on a bra, and do not put bras with an underwire in the washing machine.

