[WATCH] Old age home hires stripper to entertain residents
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 4:34).
A retirement home for army veterans in Taiwan is facing backlash for hiring a stripper to give residents lap dances.
In a video of her performance, you can see the pensioners enjoying themselves, smiling and applauding the woman.
"The intention of the event was to entertain residents and make them happy,” said a spokesperson from the Taoyuan Veterans Home.
Taoyuan Veterans Home in Taiwan hired a stripper for disabled veterans. Proving you can still get up even when confined to a to a wheelchair. 🤷🏿♂️ pic.twitter.com/eaPw7BNQQr— Agifoe (@agifoe) September 14, 2022
She danced in front of the wheelchaired men, and she did lap dances…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
They’ve now apologised… The spokesperson for the facility said: 'Certain moves by the dancer were too enthusiastic and fiery, and they would be more cautious when planning future events'…'Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Nzelenzele interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen (skip to 4:34).
Source : Pixabay.com
