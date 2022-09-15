[WATCH] Old age home hires stripper to entertain residents





Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 4:34).

A retirement home for army veterans in Taiwan is facing backlash for hiring a stripper to give residents lap dances.

In a video of her performance, you can see the pensioners enjoying themselves, smiling and applauding the woman.

"The intention of the event was to entertain residents and make them happy,” said a spokesperson from the Taoyuan Veterans Home.

Taoyuan Veterans Home in Taiwan hired a stripper for disabled veterans. Proving you can still get up even when confined to a to a wheelchair. 🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eaPw7BNQQr — Agifoe (@agifoe) September 14, 2022

She danced in front of the wheelchaired men, and she did lap dances… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

They’ve now apologised… The spokesperson for the facility said: 'Certain moves by the dancer were too enthusiastic and fiery, and they would be more cautious when planning future events'…' Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Nzelenzele interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen (skip to 4:34).