Is the deployment of LEAP officers helping to reduce crime in the Western Cape?





Law Enforcement Advancement Plan officers are deployed to crime and murder hotspots in the Western Cape.

According to the Western Cape government, murder rates have dropped in areas where LEAP officers have been deployed.

Between 29 August and 4 September, LEAP officers made 147 arrests in crime hotspots.

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, says in areas where Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers are deployed, they continue to make a notable difference in addressing crime and preventing violence.

Officers deployed by the provincial government and the City of Cape Town in hotspot areas across the city, assisted in the arrests of 147 people between 29 August and 4 September alone.

The LEAP officers are referred to as "force multipliers" who work hand-in-hand with other law enforcement agencies to enhance and strengthen crime-fighting efforts.

Officers are deployed in crime-ridden areas in the province like Mitchells Plain, Delft and Nyanga, among others.

But is their deployment really having the desired effect?

What we see in the first five LEAP areas, there was a 19% reduction in murder, while in the rest of the country there's been a 22% increase, and for the Western Cape as a whole, a 4% increase. Jean Redpath, senior researcher at the Dullah Omar Institute

There is a programme to slowly releasing more LEAP officers to more areas. Jean Redpath, senior researcher at the Dullah Omar Institute

In Mitchells Plain, there was a 37% reduction in murder, which is a really good result. In Gugulethu, a 5% reduction. Jean Redpath, senior researcher at the Dullah Omar Institute

