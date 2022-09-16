Is the deployment of LEAP officers helping to reduce crime in the Western Cape?
- Law Enforcement Advancement Plan officers are deployed to crime and murder hotspots in the Western Cape.
- According to the Western Cape government, murder rates have dropped in areas where LEAP officers have been deployed.
- Between 29 August and 4 September, LEAP officers made 147 arrests in crime hotspots.
Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, says in areas where Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers are deployed, they continue to make a notable difference in addressing crime and preventing violence.
Officers deployed by the provincial government and the City of Cape Town in hotspot areas across the city, assisted in the arrests of 147 people between 29 August and 4 September alone.
The LEAP officers are referred to as "force multipliers" who work hand-in-hand with other law enforcement agencies to enhance and strengthen crime-fighting efforts.
Officers are deployed in crime-ridden areas in the province like Mitchells Plain, Delft and Nyanga, among others.
But is their deployment really having the desired effect?
What we see in the first five LEAP areas, there was a 19% reduction in murder, while in the rest of the country there's been a 22% increase, and for the Western Cape as a whole, a 4% increase.Jean Redpath, senior researcher at the Dullah Omar Institute
RELATED: WINDE HOPES NEW LEAP OFFICERS HELP RESTORE FAITH IN CRIME-FIGHTING AGENCIES
There is a programme to slowly releasing more LEAP officers to more areas.Jean Redpath, senior researcher at the Dullah Omar Institute
RELATED: HILL-LEWIS, WINDE TO WELCOME NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT RECRUITS IN BISHOP LAVIS
In Mitchells Plain, there was a 37% reduction in murder, which is a really good result. In Gugulethu, a 5% reduction.Jean Redpath, senior researcher at the Dullah Omar Institute
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://twitter.com/CityofCT/status/1326913895903031296/photo/1 https://twitter.com/CityofCT/status/1326913895903031296
More from Local
Government plans to destroy 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine
Vaccines were an important part of managing the COVID-19 pandemic but it seems that vaccination is no longer a priority.Read More
Testicular Cancer Awareness: Men should have monthly testicle checkups
September marks Testicular Cancer Awareness Month.Read More
Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding into the weekend
The ailing power utility further announced that stage 3 load shedding will kick in from 5 am on MondayRead More
Following Jagersfontein dam burst, how safe are SA's dams?
"For the bigger dams, the bigger water schemes and so forth are usually very well designed, which is a good starting point. They are not likely to fail rapidly and unexpectedly unless you have a really massive flood."Read More
CoCT deploys investigative resources to clamp down on kidnappings
The City aims to extend its role in combating kidnappings within visible policing - which often does little to stop sophisticated crime.Read More
Govt must review mine regulations on infrastructure development - Expert
The Jagersfontein community and surrounding areas in Free State have accused the mine of operating without a valid license and not contributing to infrastructure and development.Read More
Social media attacks create a dangerous climate for journalists: Adriaan Basson
A legal journalist has recently been the target of attacks, alleging that she is a criminal on Twitter.Read More
Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget
Airports Company SA cut back when COVID ravaged the travel industry - now it's catching up on maintenance.Read More
Not all plain sailing: 'We sold up and shipped out!' - SA couple on life at sea
PJ Kotze and Roxanne Ferreira sold their home and their cars to buy a 40-foot yacht called Annette on which to live and work.Read More