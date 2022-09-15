Roger that! Federer announces his retirement from tennis at the age of 41
- Federer's total of 20 grand slam titles is the third highest men's tally of all-time
- His last grand slam triumph came at the 2018 Australian Open
- He also won 103 singles titles on the ATP tour
Tennis great Roger Federer will retire from the sport at the age of 41.
Federer will bow out after his last competitive tournament at the Laver Cup in London, scheduled for next weekend.
During his illustrious career, the Swiss won a total of 20 Grand Slams, the third highest men's tally of all time.
I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacity and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.Roger Federer, tennis player
At age 36, he became the second-oldest man to win a major singles title in the Open era when he won his final Grand Slam title at the 2018 Australian Open.
His decision to retire follows a difficult period for him, having undergone multiple knee surgeries in a bid to get back to the dominant player he once was.
I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.Roger Federer, tennis player
To my tennis family and beyond,— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 15, 2022
With Love,
Roger pic.twitter.com/1UISwK1NIN
This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possibleRoger Federer, tennis player
Source : @usopen/Twitter
