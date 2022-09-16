Social media attacks create a dangerous climate for journalists: Adriaan Basson





John Maytham spoke to News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson about the social media attacks against News24 legal journalist, Karyn Maughan.

Some Twitter users have been sharing photoshopped images and criticisms calling Maughan a criminal .

This follows allegations she shared confidential information related to former President Jacob Zuma.

Image: © gekaskr/ 123rf.com

Several tweets criticising Maughan and alleging she is a criminal have been shared on social media platforms, with the husband of suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, David Skosana, believed to be the leading source of some of the posts.

This criticism follows an accusation that Maughan played a role in publishing classified court papers, including the medical records of former President Jacob Zuma.

Basson said he was concerned that cases like what was happening to Maughan would create an environment that discouraged people, especially young women, from becoming journalists because they knew they could become a target.

I think the aim here is to create a climate that portrays us as journalists as the bad ones… and create a narrative and a climate where it becomes dangerous for us to be doing our jobs. Adriaan Basson, News24 editor-in-chief

Basson said that he has seen a number of his female colleagues receiving threats of violence or having their addresses revealed, so what was happening to Maughan was not an isolated incident.

Listen to the audio above for more.