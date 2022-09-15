Champions Stormers ready to get the defence of the URC title under way
- The Stormers won the inaugural United Rugby Championship competition beating the Bulls in the final
- The Stormers have a bye on the opening weekend of the competition
- The Cape side face Connacht in their opening fixture on 24 September
The United Rugby Championship kick offs on 16 September 2022, with the regular season coming to an end in Round 18 on 23 April 2023.
Inaugural URC Champions DHL Stormers will only make their first appearance since lifting the trophy in Cape Town, when they welcome Connacht in Round 2.
The URC format will see all 16 teams ranked across a single table which will reward the top eight teams with their places in the quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals and the Grand Final.
Just seeing the energy, and how we're training in the group. It's just extraordinary with all the competition for places.John Dobson, Stormers coach
There's a good energy. It's better than I thought. I was trying to manage expectations, I probably still need to but I've got a really good feeling about this.John Dobson, Stormers coach
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : @THESTORMERS/Twitter
