The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Champions Stormers ready to get the defence of the URC title under way

15 September 2022 6:45 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
DHL Stormers
John Dobson
United Rugby Championship
URC

The Stormers are the inaugural URC champions after beating the Bulls in the final in Cape Town in 2022.
  • The Stormers won the inaugural United Rugby Championship competition beating the Bulls in the final
  • The Stormers have a bye on the opening weekend of the competition
  • The Cape side face Connacht in their opening fixture on 24 September
The Stormers' Deon Fourie celebrates the side's United Rugby Championship victory. Picture: @THESTORMERS/Twitter
The Stormers' Deon Fourie celebrates the side's United Rugby Championship victory. Picture: @THESTORMERS/Twitter

The United Rugby Championship kick offs on 16 September 2022, with the regular season coming to an end in Round 18 on 23 April 2023.

Inaugural URC Champions DHL Stormers will only make their first appearance since lifting the trophy in Cape Town, when they welcome Connacht in Round 2.

The URC format will see all 16 teams ranked across a single table which will reward the top eight teams with their places in the quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals and the Grand Final.

Just seeing the energy, and how we're training in the group. It's just extraordinary with all the competition for places.

John Dobson, Stormers coach

There's a good energy. It's better than I thought. I was trying to manage expectations, I probably still need to but I've got a really good feeling about this.

John Dobson, Stormers coach

Listen to the audio for more.




Radio presenter Cato Louw defends her title as she wins the 2022 Woman in Radio award at the 2022 Momentum gsport Awards. Picture: @gsport4girls/Twitter.

'Plain old consistency' says Cato Louw on defending the Woman in Radio Award

16 September 2022 1:59 PM

The 17th edition of Africa’s longest-running women’s sport recognition platform - the Momentum gsport Awards saw Cato Louw defend her crown when she won the Woman in Radio Award for the second year in a row.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby: The URC kick-offs on Friday with more SA teams onboard

16 September 2022 12:58 PM

The first seven rounds of the URC begin as 16 teams compete for the trophy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mark Boucher. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter

Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians

16 September 2022 10:40 AM

Boucher revealed he’d be leaving his current post with the Proteas at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting in October. The former wicketkeeper expressed his desire to pursue other opportunities following a stint that lasted 3 years with the national team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Roger Federer celebrates a point during his 2019 US Open match against Bosnian Damir Dzumhur on 28 August 2019. Picture: @usopen/Twitter

Roger that! Federer announces his retirement from tennis at the age of 41

15 September 2022 5:20 PM

Roger Federer won 20 grand slam titles and retires as one of the greats of the game.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The DHL Stadium in Cape Town hosted the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament. Picture: Supplied

Record numbers attended Africa's first ever Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

14 September 2022 10:27 AM

The figures break the previous record set in 2018 at the Rugby World Cup Sevens (RWC 7s) in San Francisco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in Luno crypto educational campaign posted on YouTube

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi explores 'new game plan' as crypto brand ambassador

10 September 2022 1:05 PM

The Springbok skipper has teamed up with Luno for an educational campaign on crypto investing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

copyright stockbroker/123rf

How to prep for Sanlam Cape Town Marathon with Virgin Active (non-members too)

8 September 2022 12:41 PM

As the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is just 38 Days away, Virgin Active comes to the rescue for preparations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The captains of the Sevens teams playing in the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament gather on Signal Hill in Cape Town on 7 September 2022. Picture: @WorldRugby7s/Twitter

Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town

8 September 2022 5:32 AM

With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup photoshoot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Proteas ODI skipper Temba Bavuma. Picture: @TembaBavuma/Twitter

Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad

6 September 2022 11:40 AM

Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job

5 September 2022 4:28 PM

Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

