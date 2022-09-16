DA rejects panel selected to look into Ramaphosa's possible impeachment
- The DA are not happy with the appointment of Professor Richard Calland to the three-person panel.
- It believes Calland's job as a political commentator disqualifies him as a candidate.
- Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, retired Judge Thokozile Maspia and Calland were appointed by National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
The DA wants Professor Richard Calland removed a member of the independent panel selected to probe whether President Cyril Ramaphosa must be investigated over Phala Phala.
The DA believes Calland's job as a political commentator should disqualify him as a candidate.
Mapisa-Nqakula appointed former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, retired Judge Thokozile Masipa and UCT law professor, Calland, to the panel.
Political parties nominated a varied list of candidates to make up the three-person panel.
The EFF also rejected Calland's appointment.
This is not about the credibility of Professor Calland, or his skills or his expertise. He is a respected academic as you say, and we too respect that.Siviwe Gwarube, Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance
You need to make sure that the panel, is a panel of people who are not seen to be political players in anyway.Siviwe Gwarube, Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance
We don't think somebody who enters the political fray, by being a political commentator, has made inferences whether for or against the president. We do not think that somebody like that is really a sure-fire candidate.Siviwe Gwarube, Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance
