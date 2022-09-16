33 million people affected by Pakistan floods - Islamic Relief





33 million Pakistanis have been affected by these unprecedented floods. -The Pakistani government estimates the losses resulting from the disaster amount to upward of $30 billion.

Relief efforts are under way in Pakistan following devastating floods. Picture: @IRWorldwide/Twitter

The recent flooding in Pakistan has left the country in tatters, with fully a third of the nation submerged. With the sheer scale of the disaster, relief agencies have become more vital than ever before to provide aide to a people in dire need.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres put the blame squarely on climate change having said he had "never seen climate carnage" on such a scale after having toured areas hit by flooding. Guterres has said he hopes his visit will galvanise support for Pakistan, which has put the provisional cost of the catastrophe at more than $30 billion, according to the government's flood relief centre.

"I have seen many humanitarian disasters in the world, but I have never seen climate carnage on this scale," he said at a press conference in the port city of Karachi after witnessing the worst of the damage in southern Pakistan.

Refilwe spoke with Tufail Hussain of Islamic Relief UK, who commented that the international aid agency has to coordinate globally with all their regional offices and affiliate partners to tackle this disaster.

One third of the country - one third of the country! - is underwater. Now to help people understand [...] that's an area bigger than the size of Britain covered by water. That's why we say 33 million people have been affected. Tufail Hussain of Islamic Relief UK

