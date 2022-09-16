Govt must review mine regulations on infrastructure development - Expert
Wasanga Mehana, standing in for Africa Melane, spoke to Charles MacRobert, a senior lecturer of Geotechnical engineering at Stellenbosch University, about the long-term effects of the Jagersfontein mine dam collapse.
MacRobert has called on the government to review mining regulations on how they benefit communities with infrastructure and development.
The 150-year-old Jagersfontein mine dam collapsed last Sunday, killing one person and leaving more than 300 people destitute.
South Africa is plagued by a lack of oversight and extortion from mining companies, where owners leave dilapidated mines to the zama zamas.
Speaking to Wasanga Mehana, MacRobert said that the lack of mining regulation updates would continue to leave ripple effects on mining communities.
There is a code of practice on mine residue management and this code was written in 1998 and there were attempts to change it in 2010. Unfortunately, the update never materialised due to non-representation from all stakeholders.Charles MacRoberts, Senior lecturer - Stellenbosch University
I am advocating that we start to look at the process, loopholes, rewriting documents to re-engage, educating, making people aware of responsibilities and roles they have in the mining sector.Charles MacRoberts, Senior lecturer - Stellenbosch University
The Water Affairs and Sanitation Department issued a directive on 22 December 2020 to the mining company to stop depositing tailings on the facility.
The department also recorded that there was a serious risk of the facility being breached and the latest engineering reports were conducted in June 2022.
President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the disaster-hit community on Monday and promised to rebuild houses for the residents.
The displaced residents are temporarily housed in a hotel and college in Bloemfontein until preparations are concluded.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview above.
This article first appeared on 702 : Govt must review mine regulations on infrastructure development - Expert
More from Local
Government plans to destroy 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine
Vaccines were an important part of managing the COVID-19 pandemic but it seems that vaccination is no longer a priority.Read More
Testicular Cancer Awareness: Men should have monthly testicle checkups
September marks Testicular Cancer Awareness Month.Read More
Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding into the weekend
The ailing power utility further announced that stage 3 load shedding will kick in from 5 am on MondayRead More
Following Jagersfontein dam burst, how safe are SA's dams?
"For the bigger dams, the bigger water schemes and so forth are usually very well designed, which is a good starting point. They are not likely to fail rapidly and unexpectedly unless you have a really massive flood."Read More
CoCT deploys investigative resources to clamp down on kidnappings
The City aims to extend its role in combating kidnappings within visible policing - which often does little to stop sophisticated crime.Read More
Social media attacks create a dangerous climate for journalists: Adriaan Basson
A legal journalist has recently been the target of attacks, alleging that she is a criminal on Twitter.Read More
Is the deployment of LEAP officers helping to reduce crime in the Western Cape?
John Maytham speaks to Jean Redpath, the senior researcher at the Dullah Omar Institute.Read More
Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget
Airports Company SA cut back when COVID ravaged the travel industry - now it's catching up on maintenance.Read More
Not all plain sailing: 'We sold up and shipped out!' - SA couple on life at sea
PJ Kotze and Roxanne Ferreira sold their home and their cars to buy a 40-foot yacht called Annette on which to live and work.Read More