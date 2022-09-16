CoCT deploys investigative resources to clamp down on kidnappings
Refilwe Moloto spoke to JP Smith, the city's Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, about the rise in kidnappings.
The City of Cape Town (CoCT) is to deploy investigative resources from experienced law enforcement officials who are familiar with ransom kidnapping to train city staff.
We are increasingly resourcing our investigative services and our information management services…JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
We had met with some international experts - former policemen who had 20 to 40 years in the police force who are specialists in kidnapping for ransom.JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
The city aims to extend its role in combating kidnappings within visible policing - which often does little to stop sophisticated crime.
This comes after the Muslim Judicial Council (SA) and its partners from the interfaith community and civil society held a meeting on Thursday with key role players in the safety and security sectors.
The meeting was held in response to the increase in organised crime in the community and the recent spate of kidnappings for ransom.
Abductors seem to be targeting certain communities more than other areas, said Smith.
The bulk of the discussion was around kidnapping [and] the alarming increases…JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Our actions stop at the visible policing side of things. You will know that there are those that believe we have no role or right to be involved in certain investigations or crime intelligence.JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Listen to the full audio above.
