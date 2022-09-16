Rugby: The URC kick-offs on Friday with more SA teams onboard
Wasanga Mehana, standing in for Africa Melane, is joined by rugby365 editor Jan de Koning, to talk about the second season of the United Rugby Championship (URC) kick-starting today.
The United Rugby Champions kicks off on 16 September 2022 and the 18-round season ends on 23 April 2023.
In 2021 the Sanzar Super Rugby competition was renamed the United Rugby Championship (URC) after including four addditional South African teams in the original line-up of Ireland, Italy, Scotland, South Africa, and Wales.
De Koning says that New Zealand and Australian teams have long been accustomed to South African players' physicality, and the URC will give Wales, Scotland, and England more opportunity to do so too.
RELATED: Champions Stormers ready to get the defence of the URC title underway
With more South African teams now part of the URC, it provides greater opportunities for northern and southern hemisphere sides to play in both summer and winter.
The big challenge for us is our squad is not nearly as big as the European squads.Jan de Koning - Editor of rugby365
With multiple competitions taking place, the squad is spread thinly, he says.
Scroll up to listen to the audio to hear more about the URC kick-off.
