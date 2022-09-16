This Kenyan's walking from Uganda to SA to fund wheelchairs for east Africa
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Carlo Luis Saio who is walking from Uganda to Cape Town to raise awareness and donations to provide wheelchairs for those in need in east African countries.
Saio began his trek to his destination to Cape Town from Entebbe, Uganda nine months ago and has thus far walked an incredible 5,500 kilometers.
He is walking in support of raising funds for his best friend's charity, Living with Hope, to provide east Africa with wheelchairs and access to physiotherapists.
He created a platform throughout east Africa which basically brining in wheelchairs from America, bringing in physiotherapists, brining in different engineers... I decided to go on this walk to help raise funds for him and to help others get access to movement.Carlo Luis Saio
Saio's GoFundMe has thus far raised £6,190 (R124,667) of his £12,000 (R241,696) goal.
You can support his GoFundMe here.
Scroll up for the full interview.
