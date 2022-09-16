The lowdown on JWST and the Big Bang theory





An image from the James Webb Space Telescope. Picture: @NASAUniverse/Twitter

In the past few weeks, there's been some internet chatter asserting that images provided by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) had debunked the long-held belief of the Big Bang Theory.

The layman's explanation for the Big Bang is that there was a huge explosion and that everything in the universe is moving away from that central point. The actual theory is a bit more complex than that, but that's the gist.

Recently though, online chatter has been pushing the idea that recent data acquired from the JWST refutes that idea and that something else is going on entirely. But ideas on an astronomical level require astronomical expertise, so Refilwe Moloto called on Carl Lindemann, a member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of SA, to explain whether the Big Bang Theory has been debunked.

So what happened is that we got all this coverage [about the JWST], we had this incredible launch, we got these amazing pictures. And then some guy came out and said our fundamental understanding of the universe has immediately been turned over, which would be really amazing if it were true. But it's not. Carl Lindemann, a member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of SA

