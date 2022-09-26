You could take your small business to the next level with a single application
SMEs are the lifeblood of South Africa's economy and have the potential to improve the country’s current economic state. Lester Kiewit hosted a roundtable discussion live on air with Old Mutual and a panel of experts.
Of particular interest was Old Mutual’s partnership with SMEs to help them navigate various challenges as a team. Featured guests included Old Mutual Limited’s Director for SME Nobesuthu Ndlovu.
Our participation in the SME space is in line with the theme that we get the fact that you only grow by growing others.Nobesuthu Ndlovu, Director for SME - Old Mutual Limited
As a large corporate there's a huge opportunity for us to participate meaningfully in growing and helping the profitability of small and medium businesses.Nobesuthu Ndlovu, Director for SME - Old Mutual Limited
Old Mutual SMEgo is a digital, one-stop solution that helps SMEs run and grow their business on the go. A further advantage of using this progressive technology platform for SMEs is the ability to submit a single application to several funders at once, saving time and facilitating the discovery of pertinent prospects. Old Mutual believes in working together with SMEs to boost the economy, this way their relationship with SMEs is mutually beneficial.
Speaking about his personal experience as a business owner, Lula's CEO and co-founder Velani Mboweni says that his business idea to solve access to transportation came from navigating the streets of Cape Town as a student.
What really mattered for us at the time was how do you organize assets in a way in which it's more efficient because as you look at public transport, it typically operates around a schedule - from 6 am up until maybe 10 am, then they kind of have a lot of downtime.Velani Mboweni, CEO and co-founder - Lula
Very often, business ideas get thrown around, but many do not possess the knowledge of how to implement them or lack the initial capital needed to develop them. A similar programme by Old Mutual supports business owners like Velani to secure additional cash flow and provides them with a physical space to try their ideas and execute them, something Velani attributes his success to.
That journey led to us being able to prove the concept, scale it out, raise financial capital to basically take the business to the next level.Velani Mboweni, CEO and co-founder - Lula
Watch the full roundtable discussion below.
SMEgo is a funding platform created by Old Mutual that allows small businesses to reach several funders and investors with one application. For small businesses looking to explore this opportunity. Visit the Old Mutual SMEgo website for more information.
Brought to you by Old Mutual Corporate Ventures, a company within the Old Mutual group of companies, incorporated in South Africa. Ts & Cs apply.
Source : Old Mutual
