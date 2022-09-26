You could take your small business to the next level with a single application

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Living life in your own term without being arrogant
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jeff Kahn
Today at 11:35
Friday Feelgood: Ché-jean Jupp on performing a multi-media show #NOISE at the Kalk Bay theatre
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Che-jean Jupp - Graduate and artist at Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (LAMTA)
Today at 11:50
Dina Elwedidi
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dina Elwedidi
Today at 14:10
Advice: Health & Wellness: Southern African Sexual Health Association Conference
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Anthony Smith
Bradley Daniels - Psychosocial Commentator at Independent
Today at 14:40
Entertainment: Theatre/Podcast/Movies/TV
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 16:55
#An hour with Bradley Oliver
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bradley Olivier
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WCED on recruitment drive for 20,500 education and general assistants Pippa Hudson spoke to Bronagh Hammond of the Western Cape Education Department. 30 September 2022 10:42 AM
Where does SA rank in the digital world? Pippa Hudson spoke with Paulius Udra, public relations manager at Surfshark. 30 September 2022 10:28 AM
Investec's Head of IT highlights digital transformation with Microsoft Graeme Lockley, Head of IT Architecture at Investec joins the Afternoon Drive to discuss their digital journey to Microsoft Cloud. 30 September 2022 9:36 AM
View all Local
No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months aft... 29 September 2022 7:10 PM
'We feel the ANC is constantly undermining workers': Cosatu Africa Melane is joined by Solly Phetoe, deputy general secretary at Cosatu to talk about South Africa's weak tripartite alliance... 29 September 2022 10:30 AM
MANDY WIENER: Jacob Zuma having the last laugh - could never chair 'renewed' ANC Aside from proving himself entirely incapable of leading, he is also supposedly terminally ill, writes Mandy Wiener. 29 September 2022 5:57 AM
View all Politics
Criminals want your phone to access banking information Phone snatchers do not only want your phone but seek to take advantage of its speedy and readily available access to your banking... 30 September 2022 6:55 AM
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline? The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shar... 29 September 2022 9:31 PM
Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 29 September 2022 8:54 PM
View all Business
Cape Town City Guide: 5 budget friendly ways to ease into October If the end-of-year rush is starting to get to you, use this weekend to take time for yourself and ease into the next month. 30 September 2022 6:24 AM
'My time is up': Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show' Noah said that he wanted to devote more time to stand-up comedy. 30 September 2022 6:22 AM
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline? The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shar... 29 September 2022 9:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
1,700 young footballers participate in 2022 Kapstadt Cup The competition attracted 1,700 young players between the ages of 7 and 20 years old. 28 September 2022 7:18 PM
Why do Springboks games sell out, but nobody watches Bafana Bafana? Try and find a ticket to watch the Springboks – you cannot. Try and find people at a Bafana Bafana game – you cannot. 28 September 2022 2:19 PM
Sparse funding has a debilitating impact on SA's para-athletes Funding for women's sport and para-sports has been a contentious talking point in the country recently, with many top athletes jug... 27 September 2022 12:35 PM
View all Sport
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms' A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series. 28 September 2022 3:03 PM
The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Kiss... Meet fabled Cape Town producer Eddie Kramer Eddie Kramer worked for the likes of The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Kiss and Eric Clapton, to name a few. 21 September 2022 12:20 PM
Fans thank Nadia Jaftha for opening up as influencer urges people to 'be kind' Nadia Jaftha posted a video in the early hours of Monday morning urging her followers to 'be kind' to one another. 20 September 2022 11:14 AM
View all Entertainment
'ANC Youth League doesn’t understand Ukraine is fighting for independence' 'Referendums in the occupied areas cannot be fair! I don’t think the ANC Youth League understands that,' says Prof Irina Filatova. 29 September 2022 11:26 AM
UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at ri... 28 September 2022 7:55 PM
EU claims Russian sabotage for Baltic Sea gas leak Was it an attack on North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)? European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen is threatening t... 28 September 2022 12:00 PM
View all World
How colonisation has dispersed the ownership of Egyptian heritage Despite Ancient Egypt having one of the world's most extensive collections of historical artefacts, Egypt, itself, owns only a fra... 21 September 2022 4:12 PM
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
View all Africa
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline? The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shar... 29 September 2022 9:31 PM
Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 29 September 2022 8:54 PM
MANDY WIENER: Jacob Zuma having the last laugh - could never chair 'renewed' ANC Aside from proving himself entirely incapable of leading, he is also supposedly terminally ill, writes Mandy Wiener. 29 September 2022 5:57 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

You could take your small business to the next level with a single application

* 26 September 2022 12:16 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Old Mutual
sme
Sponsored Content
Nobesuthu Ndlovu
SMEGo
How SMEs can take on economic challenges with Old Mutual
Lula
Afrobotanics
Velani Mboweni

Your small business is the lifeblood of South Africa's economy but do you know what steps to take to kick it to the next gear?

SMEs are the lifeblood of South Africa's economy and have the potential to improve the country’s current economic state. Lester Kiewit hosted a roundtable discussion live on air with Old Mutual and a panel of experts.

Of particular interest was Old Mutual’s partnership with SMEs to help them navigate various challenges as a team. Featured guests included Old Mutual Limited’s Director for SME Nobesuthu Ndlovu.

Our participation in the SME space is in line with the theme that we get the fact that you only grow by growing others.

Nobesuthu Ndlovu, Director for SME - Old Mutual Limited

As a large corporate there's a huge opportunity for us to participate meaningfully in growing and helping the profitability of small and medium businesses.

Nobesuthu Ndlovu, Director for SME - Old Mutual Limited

Old Mutual SMEgo is a digital, one-stop solution that helps SMEs run and grow their business on the go. A further advantage of using this progressive technology platform for SMEs is the ability to submit a single application to several funders at once, saving time and facilitating the discovery of pertinent prospects. Old Mutual believes in working together with SMEs to boost the economy, this way their relationship with SMEs is mutually beneficial.

Speaking about his personal experience as a business owner, Lula's CEO and co-founder Velani Mboweni says that his business idea to solve access to transportation came from navigating the streets of Cape Town as a student.

What really mattered for us at the time was how do you organize assets in a way in which it's more efficient because as you look at public transport, it typically operates around a schedule - from 6 am up until maybe 10 am, then they kind of have a lot of downtime.

Velani Mboweni, CEO and co-founder - Lula

Very often, business ideas get thrown around, but many do not possess the knowledge of how to implement them or lack the initial capital needed to develop them. A similar programme by Old Mutual supports business owners like Velani to secure additional cash flow and provides them with a physical space to try their ideas and execute them, something Velani attributes his success to.

That journey led to us being able to prove the concept, scale it out, raise financial capital to basically take the business to the next level.

Velani Mboweni, CEO and co-founder - Lula

Watch the full roundtable discussion below.

SMEgo is a funding platform created by Old Mutual that allows small businesses to reach several funders and investors with one application. For small businesses looking to explore this opportunity. Visit the Old Mutual SMEgo website for more information.

Brought to you by Old Mutual Corporate Ventures, a company within the Old Mutual group of companies, incorporated in South Africa. Ts & Cs apply.




* 26 September 2022 12:16 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Old Mutual
sme
Sponsored Content
Nobesuthu Ndlovu
SMEGo
How SMEs can take on economic challenges with Old Mutual
Lula
Afrobotanics
Velani Mboweni

More from Business

© welcomia/123rf.com

Criminals want your phone to access banking information

30 September 2022 6:55 AM

Phone snatchers do not only want your phone but seek to take advantage of its speedy and readily available access to your banking details.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?

29 September 2022 9:31 PM

The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ splitov27/123rf.com

Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes

29 September 2022 8:54 PM

The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

De Ruyter clarifies Stage 15 report: 'Clickbait engineered by a journalist'

29 September 2022 8:24 PM

'It's been a rough ride.' Eskom CEO André de Ruyter puts his reference to Stage 15 power cuts into context and gives an update on the state of the national grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gyddik/123rf.com

No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban

29 September 2022 7:10 PM

National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months after the UK imposed a 3-year ban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @CapitecBankSA

Capitec on growth streak as it launches mobile service, sees client surge

29 September 2022 6:45 PM

Capitec Bank's customer base has grown to 19 million - a 13% increase over six months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© hyrons/123rf.com

Your right to a salary increase – and tips for negotiating a good one

29 September 2022 3:11 PM

Inflation remains persistently high. Do you have a right to a salary increase?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

koi88/123rf

Eskom is in a shambles, so what are your options for electricity?

29 September 2022 12:21 PM

Zain Johnson spoke to Professor Bernard Bladergroen from the University of the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© anyaberkut/123rf

Consumer Talk: When can you expect a refund on your deposit for accommodation?

29 September 2022 6:30 AM

The festive season is almost here and many people may choose to travel, so what should consumers know when booking accommodation?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Pineapple Insurance billboard supplied

Insurer 'humbled' by show of support after criticism of quirky billboards

28 September 2022 10:09 PM

Pineapple Insurance's billboard campaign was last week's advertising "zero" on The Money Show, which sparked heated debate. Co-founder Marnus van Heerden explains the thinking behind the idea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Joburg ANC confident no-confidence motion against Phalatse will proceed

30 September 2022 9:55 AM

Losi assures members that Cosatu leadership will defend workers' rights

30 September 2022 9:19 AM

CT police investigating kidnapping of woman in Blackheath

30 September 2022 9:12 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA